Motorcycle thief finally falls

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Sunday reported that its operatives collared an individual allegedly involved in three counts of motorcycle theft over the weekend.

According to QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, elements of the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU), under P/Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio cornered the suspect identified as Oliver Mercado, a resident of Project 4.

Reports disclosed that on 20 August, the suspect boarded an ANGKAS motorcycle and posed as a passenger, instructing the driver to take him to Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

Upon reaching the area in front of the BPI Cubao Branch located at F. Castillo, Project 4, the suspect pretended his umbrella had fallen and asked the driver to get it. As the driver stepped away, the suspect stole the Honda Click motorcycle and fled to an unknown destination.

The victim promptly reported the incident to the DACU, which immediately conducted follow-up operations and reviewed CCTV footage. With the assistance of Project 4 Police Station 8 and Anonas Police Station 9, the DACU operatives successfully located the suspect in Floodway Anakpawis, Taytay, Rizal.

Coordination with the Rizal Police Provincial Office (PRO4-A) led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle. The victim positively identified the suspect as the same individual who posed as a passenger.

During the custodial investigation, another victim appeared at the DACU office and positively identified the suspect as the same person who had stolen his unrecovered Suzuki Raider 150cc motorcycle last 27 August at 1:57 a.m. at No. 85 K-9th Street, Barangay East Kamias, Quezon City.