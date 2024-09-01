‘If we save the Pacific, we save the world’

Raging conflicts; an escalating climate crisis; inequalities and injustices everywhere and the 2030 Agenda is faltering. But this region is a beacon of solidarity and strength, environmental stewardship and peace. The world has much to learn from the Pacific and the world must also step up to support your initiatives.

This is a region of fearless seafarers, expert fishers and deep ancestral knowledge of the ocean. But humanity is treating the sea like a sewer. Plastic pollution is choking sealife. Greenhouse gases are causing ocean heating, acidification and a dramatic and accelerating rise in sea levels.

Pacific islands are showing the way to protect our climate, our planet and our ocean: By declaring a Climate Emergency and pushing for action. And with your Declarations on Sea Level Rise, and aspirations for a just transition to a fossil-fuel-free Pacific.

The young people of the Pacific have taken the climate crisis all the way to the International Court of Justice. You have also rightly recognized that this is a security crisis — and taken steps to manage those risks together.

I want to express my full support to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and I will do my best to help mobilize international resources for the Pacific Resilience Facility and to engage with all the relevant initiatives the Pacific Island Forum.

The survival plan for our planet is simple: Establishing a just transition for the phaseout of the fossil fuels that are responsible for 85 percent of the emissions of greenhouse gases.

All countries must produce national climate plans — Nationally Determined Contributions — by next year, aligning with the 1.5-degree upper limit of global heating.

The G20 — the biggest emitters responsible for 80 percent of those emissions — must step up and lead, by phasing out the production and consumption of fossil fuels and stopping their expansion immediately. When governments sign new oil and gas licenses, they are signing away our future. The Pacific Island states’ ambition for a fossil-fuel-free Pacific is a blueprint for the G20 and for the world. But the region urgently needs substantial finance, capacities and technology to speed up the transition and to invest in adaptation and resilience.