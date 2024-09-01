History as feted and experienced at first HistoEx

History can bore many people and is often relegated to dusty shelves, If popularized, it is reduced to iconography, often neglecting the crucial and interesting stories behind the images. But most regard history as important, and it is more important now that historical distortions proliferate in social media.

Taking history out of classrooms and making it more fun, cool and experiential, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) held the first HistoEx: History to Experience from 23 to 25 August at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City. The mini expo, which was touted as the largest gathering of history and heritage groups, included talks, exhibits, workshops, books and merch sales, meet-and-greets, performances, games and other activities. It was one of the major projects of NHCP as it spearheaded the celebration of History Month with a slate of events and bannering the theme “Salaysay ng Bayan, Saysay ng Bansa” (Stories of the People, Essence of the Nation) to highlight the individual stories of Filipinos that contribute to the identity and values of the country, and local histories as essential elements in forming national history. The thrust towards making people realize that history can be found in the everyday and that historical experiences are also personal experiences was what HistoEx attempted to exemplify.