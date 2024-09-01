History as feted and experienced at first HistoEx

History can bore many people and is often relegated to dusty shelves, If popularized, it is reduced to iconography, often neglecting the crucial and interesting stories behind the images. But most regard history as important, and it is more important now that historical distortions proliferate in social media.
Taking history out of classrooms and making it more fun, cool and experiential, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) held the first HistoEx: History to Experience from 23 to 25 August at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City. The mini expo, which was touted as the largest gathering of history and heritage groups, included talks, exhibits, workshops, books and merch sales, meet-and-greets, performances, games and other activities. It was one of the major projects of NHCP as it spearheaded the celebration of History Month with a slate of events and bannering the theme “Salaysay ng Bayan, Saysay ng Bansa” (Stories of the People, Essence of the Nation) to highlight the individual stories of Filipinos that contribute to the identity and values of the country, and local histories as essential elements in forming national history. The thrust towards making people realize that history can be found in the everyday and that historical experiences are also personal experiences was what HistoEx attempted to exemplify.
The centerpiece of HistoEx was the exhibit “Biyahe ni Sarao” presented by NHCP’s Presidential Car Museum and Sarao Motors, which told the story of the iconic and commonplace jeepney and the equally iconic manufacturer of jeepneys. On display was the original 1955 jeepney made by Sarao Motors that marked a new development in local transportation.
Over the years, the jeepney has become a vehicle of folk creativity, but recently a misguided national program under the administration of strongman and then President Rodrigo Duterte has put this piece of transportation heritage in danger of vanishing by replacing it with foreign-made and drab minibuses, inaccurately called “modern jeepneys.”
Also included in the jeepney display was a T-shirt saying, “Hari ng Kalsada” (King of the Road), which the vehicle is often referred to, and “No to Jeepney Phaseout,” which was an encouraging development. When the modernization program was laid out, there was silence from national cultural agencies as many people protested.
Surrounding the jeepney display were booths from different groups, agencies and businesses in a fair that attempted at a visual theme revolving around urban and street scenes.
The booths of NHCP and National Commission for Culture and the Arts offered books they published. Other participating national government agencies were the National Arhcives of the Philippines, which explained their roles and functions to expo goers, and the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission (HRVVMC), which was a very important addition, especially during this time of a little known observance, the National Days of Remembrance for Human Rights Violations Victims during the Martial Law Period, from 21 August to 21 September.
“With the theme ‘Harmonizing Voices of Collective Memory, Composing a Symphony of Shared Destiny,’ we reflect on the essential role that the stories of those who suffered and fought during the Marcos regime play in shaping our nation’s future,” HRVVMC said in its Facebook post. “The narratives of those who stood for human rights in our darkest times are not merely memories — they are the bedrock of our enduring commitment to justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”
HRVVMC booth distributed the booklet Essential Truth About 1972-1986: Martial Law Era, showed the documentary 11,103, promoted their newly opened Freedom Memorial Museum Gallery, answered queries from visitors and gave away woodcut prints depicting scenes from the Martial Law era, created by artist-activist Edgar “Egai” Talusan Fernandez, who passed away on 27 February 2024, in collaboration with artist group Ang Gerilya.
For HRVVMC, knowing more about a dark chapter in Philippine history is essential, saying, “History is not just glory and is not complete with its dark moments, from which we can learn.”
Another booth of interest was FamilySearch International of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which allowed people to search family history records and create their family trees. They provide these services for free.
Publishers Vibal Group, Kahel Press and Tahanan Books held sales of their books on history and culture as well as children’s books, which are far more interesting, educational, well-written and beautiful than Vice President Sara Duterte’s controversial Isang Kaibigan.
Pilibustero, Bayani Juan and Streetaura offered their history inspired shirts while Abelta Itneg sold clothes made from handwoven textiles and embellished by traditional embroidery of the Itneg people of Abra.
Some local government units also participated through their cultural offices such as Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, Provincial Government of Northern Samar and Laguna Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Trade Office. Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission and the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office of Cebu City, Cebu, in partnership with the Sinulog Foundation Inc., displayed Cebu-published history books and pictures and a costume of a festival queen of the popular Sinulog Festival, which is actually a recently created touristic event that took inspiration from the old practices related to the Feast of the Santo Niño in Cebu, particularly the worship dance called sinulog, said to be precolonial.
Quezon City presented Project Payatas PH, a community enterprise co-owned by the mothers of Payatas who upcycle textile waste into different products.
Museo ni Dr. Pio Valenzuela of Valenzuela City prepare meet-and-greets with architect Gerard Lico, writer and activist Jerry B. Gracio, and writer and professor Dr. Joselito Delos Reyes.
Other participants were Renacimiento Manila; the Nilad Community, organization composed of heritage and touring groups operating in Manila; Project Saysay; and Gateway Gallery.
The Philippine Historical Association prepared different activities in their booths including games; and meet-and-greets and book signing with Dr. Francis Navarro, Dr. Maria Luisa Camagay, Dr. Emmanuel Calairo, Dr. Adriel Meimban, Dr. Sonia Zaide, Atoy Navarro, Dr. Xiao Chua, and lan Christopher Alfonso.
A major component was the HistoEx Talks, which featured historians, researchers, authors, artists and cultural workers such as Jose Lorenzo “Pepe” Diokno (“History in Film”), Richard Javad Heydarian (“West Philippine Sea”), Dexter Santos (“Depiction of History in Theater”), Emmanuel Garibay (“Seeking the Sacred in Philippine History through Arts”), Michael Charleston “Xiao” Chua (“Of a People Rich in Heritage and Love: Ang Saysay ng Araneta Center sa Kasaysayan at Dangal ng Bayan”), and Ian Christopher Alfonso (“More Dogs [and Cats] in Philippine History”).
Other talks featured Julius Sempio on Paano Nilikha ang Sandaigdigan ayon sa mga Teduray from Kahel Press, and architect Ysa Peñas from Urban Sketchers Quezon City.
These talks were complimented by screenings of NHCP documentaries Ang Santo Niño sa Kultura at Kasaysayan ng Pilipinas, Kaagi: The Philippines and the First Circumnavigation and GOMBURZA, and Sining Saysay of Gateway Gallery.
Each day was enlivened by reenactors from Historia Viviente Manila’s Batallón Manila mounting demonstrations of late 19th-century close ordered drills used by the Army of the First Philippine Republic. HVM also had a mini exhibit of uniforms at the Nilad Community booth.
Other activities included Old Tagalog script or baybayin workshop by Kahel Press; live sketching with the Portrait Artists Society of the Philippines; Araneta City Sketch Crawl with Urban Sketchers Quezon City; music video launch of “Samu’t Saring Iisa” with music and lyrics by Kent Charcos and sung by Emmanuel Calairo; and Lakbay-Kasaysayan: History Tour Guiding Demonstration by the Jose Rizal University Tourism Department.
HistoEx has been well-received, drawing crowds. NHCP admitted that it was one of its most successful event. Hopefully, HistoEx will inspire many people to know more about history, contribute to history makE and preservE, include history in regular conversations, and develop a critical mind in discussing history.