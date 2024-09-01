Globe rolls out 20 new cell sites

Globe has installed 20 new cell sites across four provinces in Central Luzon to enhance digital infrastructure in the region.

The company said on Sunday that the new towers are spread across Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Tarlac, with additional expansions to existing sites aimed at improving connectivity.

In Bulacan, six new towers were built in Marilao, Angat, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Hagonoy and San Jose del Monte. Another 22 sites in the province were also expanded.

Nueva Ecija saw six new towers in Aliaga, Gapan City, General Tinio, San Isidro, Santa Rosa, and Talavera, alongside upgrades to 11 existing sites.

Pampanga gained five new towers in Apalit, Floridablanca, Mexico, San Luis and Sasmuan, with 15 sites upgraded.

3 towers for Tarlac

Tarlac received three new towers in Bamban, Concepcion and Tarlac City, along with several site upgrades.

Joel Agustin, Globe’s head of Service Planning and Engineering, emphasized that this expansion aims to boost connectivity and empower local communities in the digital age.

“Globe’s network expansion across Central Luzon underscores our commitment to providing world-class connectivity to every Filipino. With these new towers and expansion sites, we are not only enhancing connectivity but also empowering communities to thrive in the digital age,” Agustin said.

The improved network is expected to benefit key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, aquaculture, handicrafts and tourism.