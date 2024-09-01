From letters to love: Korean Cultural Center features Hangeul and ‘Love in the Big City’

As the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) continues its mission to bridge cultures and foster deeper understanding between Korea and the Philippines, this September, KCC presents two significant events that spotlight the beauty and significance of Hangeul, the Korean alphabet, and its lasting impact on modern literature.
‘Hangeul Design Project’ exhibit
Running from 6 September 2024, to 28 February 2025, at KCC, “Hangeul Design Project: Reinterpreting Hangeul in the Modern Era” invites visitors to explore Hangeul’s timelessness and its modern-day interpretations.
Held in partnership with the National Hangeul Museum, this exhibit is a tribute to the 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines. It aims to spark a deeper interest among Filipinos in Korean culture by showcasing Hangeul in various art forms. From traditional calligraphy to contemporary art, the exhibit will highlight the adaptability of Hangeul, which was created in 1443, to convey new ideas and knowledge across different mediums.
One of the exhibit’s highlights is the integration of Hangeul with other foreign languages, offering an engaging and accessible perspective on the Korean alphabet. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
In addition to the exhibit, KCC has organized a series of performances and workshops to enhance the experience. On 6 September, at 3:30 p.m., a special traditional performance will take place in the exhibit hall, followed by a calligraphy workshop series starting in October and running until February.
Conversations with Park Sang Young
KCC is also bringing in Park Sang Young, the author of the 2022 International Booker Prize longlisted book Love in the Big City, to the Philippines. As the novel’s highly anticipated movie adaptation, starring Kim Go-eun (Goblin, Exhuma) and Noh Sang-hyun (Pachinko), is set to hit the big screen this year, this event offers Filipino readers a unique opportunity to meet the author behind the story.
From 11 to 15 September, KCC, in partnership with National Book Store, will participate in the Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. Park Sang Young will hold a meet-and-greet and book signing on 14 September, allowing fans to interact with the acclaimed author.
Additionally, on 13 September, a special “Conversations with the Author” event will take place at the Rizal Library of the Ateneo de Manila University. This intimate session will allow readers to delve into the themes of love, identity, and urban life that permeate Park Sang Young’s work. Interested participants can register for this event at bit.ly/Conversations With Park Sang Young.