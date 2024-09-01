Fake news and public discourse

Emotions sometimes reach a boiling point during intense public or private discussions. What could have been a productive exchange could become problematic if the issue was based on false stories disguised as news.

Fake news is spread on the Internet in various media platforms for different reasons, including intentional manipulation for political or economic gain or simply as a joke.

Fake news has been a problem since before social media, evolving in different contexts. It used to spread to just within families and communities, but its impact has worsened with the advent of social media.

Assumptions based on fake news can lead to public confusion and erosion of trust in media, institutions, and information sources. If they continue unchecked, they could influence public opinion, election outcomes, and social behavior.

The proliferation of fake news has raised serious concern in today’s digital age, as it spreads easily and quickly to a broader audience. This threatens journalism’s credibility and severely affects public discourse and decision-making.

Lack of accountability is often the culprit. Unlike traditional news sources, anyone can publish content online without being held to the same standards of fact-checking and accuracy in journalism.

With the Internet serving as an information highway with little to no filter, the average reader like a student can be misled by false or misleading content. Thus, parents should explain things every time their children are confronted with unverifiable content.

Social media has also significantly contributed to the spread of fake news. Algorithms designed to maximize user engagement often prioritize sensational or controversial content, regardless of accuracy. This creates an environment where clickbait and misinformation are incentivized.

It is heartwarming to read that more than 50 media organizations from the media, civil society, academe, and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) banded together last Friday to combat fake news and disinformation.

The DAILY TRIBUNE is a signatory to the covenant “Panata Kontra Fake News” in line with the celebration of National Press Freedom Day; it joined other media organizations in pledging a unified and unwavering commitment to fighting fake news and disinformation.

The alliance responded to the proliferation of fake news and a continuation of a “longstanding crusade to safeguard the integrity of discourse.”

Public discourse based on fake news can be highly detrimental. When false information spreads through public discourse, it can shape people’s understanding of important issues and events. This can lead to a misinformed public, impacting decision-making processes at various levels of society.

Fake news can lead to community polarization and division. People may form strong opinions based on misinformation, leading to conflicts and a need for more consensus on crucial matters. This can hinder constructive dialogue and cooperation, ultimately impeding societal progress.

The credibility of legitimate sources of information, such as journalism and academic research, is damaged when public discourse is influenced by fake news. The erosion of trust can have long-term implications for a healthy democratic society, as informed public discourse is essential for making well-informed decisions and holding authorities accountable.

Fake news can undermine public trust, lead to division, and hinder constructive dialogue. It can also lead to cynicism, impact political decisions, and even incite violence in extreme cases. It can also have economic implications by affecting stock markets, consumer behaviors, and business reputations.

Fake news has become a complex and pressing issue. We need to empower individuals to process the information they encounter online.

We can work towards this goal by implementing fact-checking to verify the accuracy of information, promoting media literacy to help people analyze and evaluate media content critically, and fostering a culture of critical thinking.

Let us encourage skepticism and discernment and establish mechanisms to hold online platforms accountable for the content they host and distribute.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@ gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)