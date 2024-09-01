‘Enteng’ threatens Eastern Samar

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Sunday reported that the low-pressure area located on the waters of Eastern Samar developed into tropical depression “Enteng.”

According to the state weather bureau’s weather bulletin “Enteng” was last located 110 kilometers east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It added that the storm packs strength up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 55 kilometers per hour and is moving northwestward at 30 kilometers per hour.

Signal number 13 has been raised in 13 provinces in Luzon and Visayas including the eastern portions of Isabela, the eastern portion of Aurora, the eastern portion of Camarines Norte, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Burias and Ticao islands.

In the Visayas, the provinces of Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, and the northeastern portion of Leyte are also under the storm warning signal.

Based on the forecasted track by PAGASA, “Enteng” is expected to move northwestward, with the chance of the storm making landfall in the Bicol-Eastern Visayas area not being ruled out.

PAGASA raised the red rainfall advisory in Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Northern Cebu, orange rainfall warning in Southern Leyte and Central Cebu and yellow rainfall warning in Negros Oriental, Southern Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

The weather bulletin also mentioned that the provinces of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran can expect at least 100 to 200 millimeters of rainfall today until tomorrow afternoon as tropical depression “Enteng” passes close in the area.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres, moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected in Metro Manila and nearby areas on Monday and Tuesday due to the southwest monsoon.