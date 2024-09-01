Dolmar Land volunteers, guests plant balitbitan trees

Balitbitan trees (Cynometra ramiflora) has edible fruits that can be used as landscaping decoration or for cooking. Its seeds and leaves are medicinal while its wood can be used for interior and light construction.

Property developer Dolmar Land chose the species for its tree-planting activity in North Grove Hills, Barangay Catmon, Sta. Maria, Bulacan on 10 August 2024. Volleyball star Bryan Bagunas joined volunteers from the company led by its operations manager Francis Tan as well as homeowners of the subdivision in planting balitbitan saplings.