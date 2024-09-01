Catriona Gray gets robbed in London

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray was traumatized after having been robbed while in London.
The former beauty queen posted on her Instagram Stories last Saturday, 31 August, a photo of her car, which was smashed by the robber.
"Robbed in the middle of London whilst stopping for lunch on the way to the airport. Our passports and belongings [are] gone. Traumatized."
That came Gray’s caption in her post.
Gray was in Europe for a short vacation with her family.
“In the UK for a very special trip for my papa. (We’re) road-tripping from London through Scotland and back,” she said on her post 23 August.
“It’s my first time in Scotland and my dad’s first time back to his homeland since he immigrated to Australia at the age of (seven) back in 1952,” she said in another post.
“And it’s like I’m discovering right alongside him our heritages and family history. I’m so grateful to be able to do this trip with him,” she added.
Joel Lamangan owns up Ahron Villena’s blind item
Veteran movie director Joel Lamangan admitted what has been talked about for weeks now — that he was the director being alluded to in Ahron Villena’s cryptic post who helped him put plaster in his genitalia during a film’s shooting.
Feisty showbiz reporter Jobert Sucaldito shared his conversation with Lamangan which was posted in a Facebook entertainment page.
“Nakausap ko si direk Joel Lamangan and I asked him about this thing, umamin siya na siya ang pinatutungkulan (by Ahron Villena),” Sucaldito was quoted in the FB page. (I talked to director Joel Lamangan), he admitted that he was being alluded to by Ahron Villena.
Lamangan told Sucaldito that Villena was to engage in a love scene with Lovi Poe.
“’Yung eksenang ‘yon ay medyo maselan, si Lovi daw ang ka-partner niya for a love scene. So ang ginawa raw niya, ‘yung makeup artist na ‘yun ay pinaalis niya at siya na ang maglalagay ng plaster kay Ahron Villena (The scene was a little delicate, Lovi was his partner for the love scene. So, what he did, he ask the makeup artist to leave he was the one who placed plaster on Ahron Villena),” Sucaldito said.
Sucaldito said Lamangan was just being nice to Ahron as he feels that the makeup artist will make up stories about Ahron.
According to Sucaldito, Lamangan just tightened the plaster and he doesn’t have any intention to grope the actor’s private part.
Viral ‘Maybe This Time’ dancer graces ‘It’s Showtime’
Ralp Xyriel Villaruz, a student who did a choreography of Sarah Geronimo’s version of the Micharl Martin Murphy hit song Maybe This Time showed his terpsichorean skills in the opening dance number in It’s Showtime.
Initially, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez did an interpretative dance of the hit song by Geronimo. They were later joined by Jhong Hilario and Vhong Navarro. Then Villaruz surfaced and grooved to the upbeat song. He was later joined by the hosts, dancers, social media personalities, Showtime Online U hosts, TNT Hurados, popular Tiktok personalities and It’s Showtime kids.
In a short banter with the hosts, Villaruz, a Grade 10 student from Zamboanga, shared how he came to perform the dance number, which has since become a craze on social media.
Villaruz said he danced Geronimo’s song out of boredom while waiting for his volleyball training to start. He said he didn’t know it would become viral.
Villaruz’s dance craze has already reached more than 33 million views on Tiktok.