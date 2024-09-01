Catriona Gray gets robbed in London

﻿Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray was traumatized after having been robbed while in London.

The former beauty queen posted on her Instagram Stories last Saturday, 31 August, a photo of her car, which was smashed by the robber.

"Robbed in the middle of London whilst stopping for lunch on the way to the airport. Our passports and belongings [are] gone. Traumatized."

That came Gray’s caption in her post.

Gray was in Europe for a short vacation with her family.

“In the UK for a very special trip for my papa. (We’re) road-tripping from London through Scotland and back,” she said on her post 23 August.

“It’s my first time in Scotland and my dad’s first time back to his homeland since he immigrated to Australia at the age of (seven) back in 1952,” she said in another post.

“And it’s like I’m discovering right alongside him our heritages and family history. I’m so grateful to be able to do this trip with him,” she added.