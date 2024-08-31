Steaming NorthPort eyes share of lead

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Magnolia vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. — Meralco vs NorthPort

NorthPort has picked up momentum with a two-game run following an opening-day setback.

Confident and with high morale, the Batang Pier shoot to extend their winning run and take a share of the lead against injury-hobbled Meralco in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Group A today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Tipoff is set at 7:30 p.m. after the 5 p.m. clash between Magnolia and winless Terrafirma.

NorthPort dropped its first assignment against defending champion TNT but bounced back with convincing wins over the Dyip and Converge.

“As a coach, it is better to have a team that’s building up a head of steam than slowing down. We lost to TNT in our first game but at least in our next two games we recovered well,” Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan said.

NorthPort and Meralco share identical 2-1 win-loss slates just a win behind solo leader Tropang Giga (3-1).

The Batang Pier are fresh from a 135-109 drubbing of the FiberXers anchored on Arvin Tolentino’s 51-point explosion.

“For me, I’m happy with our status right now. I guess it’s a good (win over Converge) going to Sunday’s game against Meralco. Hopefully, it will help us sustain our momentum,” Tan said.

Tolentino’s performance was one for the books as became the first local player to reach 50 points in a game since Stanley Pringle also had 50 playing for GlobalPort against Columbian in 2018. He also matched Asi Taulava’s output back in 2004 when Talk ‘N Text beat Purefoods, 131-105, in the Fiesta Conference.

The forward knows his scoring feat has put a huge target on his chest. He expects the Bolts to throw their defense on him come game time.

“Overall, I need to improve, especially now that I’m a marked man, I should learn to adjust to whatever defense will be thrown at me,” he said.

But putting too much focus on stopping Tolentino could backfire as NorthPort has other players who could punish Meralco in Aussie import Venky Jois, Joshua Munzon, Jio Jalalon and Will Navarro.

The Bolts could miss Chris Newsome anew to rest his sprained left ankle and knee.

The prized guard is deemed a day-to-day. Newsome sat out Meralco’s 107-91 torching of Terrafirma.

Meralco has bitten by the injury bug this conference with Aaron Black needing surgery on his knee after just one game while veteran Raymond Almazan has yet to see action because of back issues.

But the reigning Philippine Cup champion has other weapons ready to step up led by reinforcement Allen Durham, Bong Quinto, Cliff Hodge, Chris Banchero, rookie CJ Cansino, who had a career-high 16 points last game, and Allein Maliksi, who came back from a groin injury after missing the team’s first two games.

“Our coaches have been preparing us for situations like this. So that if somebody gets injured anyone in the team can step up. Anyone can pitch in on offense and defense,” Quinto said.

Meanwhile, the Hotshots are blowing hot and cold with a 1-2 slate but are in a better disposition than the Dyip, who remain winless after three starts.

But Magnolia mentor Chito Victolero insists that taking Terrafirma lightly will be a big mistake.

“We cannot afford to relax, be complacent We know we have good chances, but we need to put on the work,” Victolero said.

Magnolia seeks to bounce back from an 82-88 loss to TNT last Thursday.