San Juan survives Pampanga assault

San Juan weathered Pampanga’s final assault to prevail, 86-82, in their battle for the North Division and overall supremacy in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round late Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Although San Juan wasted a 43-27 spread in the second quarter and even yielded the lead at 73-74 and 75-76, the Knights still managed to keep their poise.

Meanwhile, Pasay drubbed Marikina, 83-64, in the nightcap and Caloocan routed Imus, 138-94, in the opener to bolster their playoff drives.

The Pasay Voyagers, powered by Jasper Estacio’s 14 points, Axel Inigo’s 12 points and Dhon Reverente’s nine points plus 12 rebounds, cruised to victory No. 9 at their homecourt and climbed to 16-9.

Jeramer Cabanag scored 16 points to lead seven Batang Kankaloo in twin digits that pushed Caloocan to 14-8.

With Orlan Wamar at the helm, the Knights unloaded an 11-2 run to seal their 14th straight win, 86-78, with 44 seconds to go and climb to a 23-1 record, the best among the 29 competing teams.

Wamar posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and two steals to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors.

Zachary Huang provided support with 14 points and three rebounds and so did Dexter Maiquez with 11 points and eight rebounds and Michael Malonzo, who fired 10 points and seven rebounds.

With Wamar drilling in 4-of-7 three-pointers, the Knights converted 12-of-27 for a high 44.4 percent rate that compensated for their 40-56 deficit in rebounds.

Defending champion Pampanga suffered its second loss after a 23-win run despite Justine Baltazar’s 19-point, all in the second half, 17-rebound, four-assists, three-steal, one-block effort.

Pampanga also got 23 points, six rebounds and three assists from Encho Serrano and 19 points, six rebounds from MJ Garcia.