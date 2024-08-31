PSAC hands over water, energy recommendations to PBBM

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), established by the President, aims to foster collaboration between the private and public sectors. PSAC includes business leaders and experts from six key areas: Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism.

Recommendations

PSAC stressed the need to revise the Philippine Energy Plan to prioritize affordability, with energy self-sufficiency as a secondary goal. It also suggested revising capacity auctions, like the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), and aligning Power Supply Procurement Plans to lower electricity costs.

For water security, PSAC recommended incorporating flood control basins into the government’s Infrastructure Flagship Projects, particularly focusing on the 88 rivers identified by the Integrated Water Resources Management Office (IWRMO). The Council also urged speeding up the privatization of water utilities in cities facing water shortages, as successfully done in Metro Manila, to improve distribution, reduce water losses, and simplify permit processes.

PSAC called for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) to closely monitor the Enhanced Lifeline Program to offer more discounts to low-income consumers, especially 4Ps beneficiaries. It also suggested that the IWRMO explore ways to improve water services in provinces by balancing investment needs with expanding coverage and service quality.

“These initiatives are crucial to driving progress and uplifting communities. By focusing on affordable energy and reliable water supply, we aim to create a foundation for long-term development that benefits every Filipino. The private sector stands ready to collaborate with the government by sharing expertise, resources, and innovative solutions to make these goals a reality,” said Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convenor and Aboitiz Group president and CEO.