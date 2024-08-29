PBBM caught in the middle

The siege of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s (KoJC) ministry has ceased for now. The Davao City Regional Trial Court presided over by Judge Mario C. Duaxes has ordered the Philippine National Police to “remove all forms of barricades, barriers or blockades that bar access to and from the subject compound and hinder petitioner’s religious and proprietary rights and the pursuit thereat by its officers and members within and surrounding the premises.”

The bizarre manner by which the PNP Regional Command carried out the service of the arrest warrant on KoJC Executive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy created an atmosphere of chaos and instability in Davao City just when everyone was still in a celebratory mood following the successful Kadayawan Festival.

The assault by over 3,000 battle-ready policemen, including augmentation forces that arrived by air, land, and sea, succeeded in obliterating the image of Davao City as the second Most Peaceful City in Southeast Asia and the first in the Philippines.

No less than the PNP Regional top cop Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III led the assault on the KoJC compound. His men knocked down the southmost perimeter wall and indiscriminately lobbed tear gas, killing a KoJC worker and maiming 16 others who were caught by surprise. Four children suffered traumatic shock. This happened despite the fact that Torre and his men had been allowed to enter the premises through the front gate after presenting a copy of the arrest warrant.

Once inside the compound, the policemen occupied every building, including the Jose Maria College Foundation Inc., and evicted stunned church workers and prevented them from re-entering the premises.

The court, in granting the appeal for a writ of amparo filed by KoJC lawyer Israelito Torreon, best described what was taking place on the hallowed grounds of the KoJC:

“The Court is not unaware of the recent incidents affecting the right to life, liberty, and safety of the petitioners, its officers, and members. The restriction and control imposed by the PNP XI over and within the compound of KoJC and JMCFI noticeably trampled not only on the property rights of the petitioners, its officers, and members but also the exercise of their religious freedom and academic rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution.”

As of this writing, the 3,000-plus police force has retreated to barracks leaving the buildings in the compound in shambles and wastage. The national highway from the exit gate of the Davao International Airport all the way to the northern intersection of the road which had been closed to traffic has been reopened. The exit gate of the DIA which was ordered closed by the PNP is now open. Earlier, only the entrance gate to the airport terminal was opened. At the height of the turmoil, flights were either delayed or rescheduled causing not only hassles but making a bad impression on foreign and domestic tourists who came to take part in the colorful Kadayawan festivities.

In response to the court’s order, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. told media the order only said to remove all forms of barricades, barriers, or blockades that bar access to and from the subject compound and hinder the petitioner’s religious and academic property rights and the pursuit thereof by its officers and members within the surrounding premises.

He said it did not specifically say the police must stop their operation. “This will continue and I guarantee that this operation to find Pastor Quiboloy will continue,” he stressed.

In his first-ever statement on the assault by the PNP forces on the KoJC compound and the order of the court, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on TV Tuesday flatly negated the fact that the battalions of police serving the warrant of arrest on Quiboloy were in full battle gear and used tear gas in their operation.

Marcos was quoted as saying, “I can, you go to human rights advocates, there’s nothing that we did... lahat ng pumasok na pulis hindi armado, walang baril kahit isa. Hindi kami gumamit ng tear gas, wala kaming ginawang ganoon.”

Secretary Abalos and PNP Chief Rommel Marbil had not apprised him of the truth. The Presidential Communications Office should have apprised the President but it did not. My gosh, every second of what happened at the compound was documented not only by the media but by private persons and, of course, KoJC members. It was plastered all over Facebook. The President was not aware that a member of the church had been killed and 16 people were maimed. The President is in limbo!

This brings to mind what happened with the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos when he was confined to the Palace due to his debilitating illness. His confreres were telling him rosy stories when in truth the temper of the people was approaching boiling point.

Mr. President, it’s time to wake up from your stupor.