OMODA & JAECOO arrive in Phl

Global automotive brands OMODA & JAECOO on Saturday announced the arrival of its stylish and futuristic OMODA vehicles in the country, marking a major step in the car maker’s expansion goals in the Philippine market.

In a statement, the company said the milestone sets the stage for the upcoming opening of its flagship branch in Alabang, slated anytime in the fourth quarter this year along with several other dealers nationwide.

The first car shipment includes the much-awaited OMODA 5, the brand’s crossover intelligent SUV that can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 7.8 seconds and features an "Art in Motion" design with a seamless matrix grille, 18-inch pure black wheels, and a dynamic fastback profile; and OMODA E5, the brand’s first electric vehicle equipped with NCM lithium battery that boasts an efficient energy system that can speed up charging from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 28 minutes.

E5 features a 61kWh large-capacity lithium iron phosphate battery, providing a maximum range of 430km on a full charge and a comprehensive energy consumption of 15.5 kWh per hundred kilometers.

The OMODA 5 and OMODA E5 will be available in OMODA & JAECOO dealerships, scheduled to open from September to November this year.