Nunag, Lopa, Bienvenida tapped as commissioners

Xavy Nunag, Mariana Lopa, and Marvin Bienvenida are set to return to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) after getting reappointed into the league’s basketball Commissioners’ Office for Season 87.

It’s going to be the third consecutive season for Nunag to serve as UAAP commissioner while Lopa and Bienvenida will serve as deputies overseeing the women’s and high school basketball tournaments, respectively.

Michael Villar and Lance Mandalano will also continue to serve as the media consultant and admin personnel for the office.

“Our primary objective is to continue raising the standards of amateur basketball,” Nunag said.

“We aim not just to uphold the quality of play but also to enhance the caliber of our referees. By doing so, we ensure that every game is officiated with the highest standards, contributing to the overall growth of the sport in the country.”

The commissioners, alongside the league’s referees, have wasted no time preparing for the upcoming season, starting their work two months ahead of the season’s opening.

Their proactive approach included visits to each university to address coaches’ concerns directly and sending referees to officiate tune-up games and scrimmages at various schools.

“This initiative is crucial not only for our coaches but also for our student-athletes,” Nunag said.

“By allowing them to experience firsthand how games will be called this season, we help them adapt and prepare better.”

The coming season will be busy for the Commissioners’ Office, with a packed schedule set for both semesters.

In the first semester, the junior high school boys’ (16-under) tournament will take place before the collegiate basketball games, providing young student-athletes with early exposure to high-level competition.

Meanwhile, the high school girls’ basketball tournament is set to make a much-anticipated return after a five-year hiatus and will be held alongside the boys’ tournament in the second semester.

The season will conclude with the 3x3 basketball tournaments in May, capping off what promises to be another exciting year for UAAP basketball.