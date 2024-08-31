KADIWA to open in Visayas, Mindanao in Sept — DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to expand the KADIWA ng Pangulo program to Visayas and Mindanao in September, aiming to widen its network of stores that offer lower-priced farm goods across Metro Manila and Luzon.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. announced plans to open at least 60 KADIWA ng Pangulo stores nationwide next month.

“We expect to have at least 60 KADIWA ng Pangulo stores across the country next month to provide more Filipinos with greater access to affordably-priced agricultural products, including the P29 per kilo rice intended for vulnerable sectors,” Tiu Laurel, Jr. said.

The program's ultimate goal is to establish a store in each of the country's nearly 1,500 municipalities. It not only aims to help consumers by offering affordable goods but also supports farmers' cooperatives and associations by providing a direct market for their produce, maximizing their returns.

To achieve this target within President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s term, the DA plans to collaborate with the private sector.

“We have identified at least 650 sites for the KADIWA ng Pangulo stores. But for us to reach the 1,500 target we need to open at least one store a day, which is almost impossible that’s why we need the private sector’s collaboration in this project,” the Agriculture Secretary said.

Additionally, the DA is in discussions with several food manufacturers to supply KADIWA ng Pangulo stores with basic goods such as canned sardines, cooking oil, condiments, fresh fish, and poultry.

“We’re also talking to manufacturers of other basic goods like condiments, sugar and canned goods to help ease the financial challenges of Filipinos and actualize President Marcos’ vision to provide every Filipino family with affordably-priced food on their table,” Tiu Laurel added.