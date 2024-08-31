Japan, Thailand and South Korea top Agoda’s return visitor ranking

It turns out that one trip to Japan just isn’t enough for most of us. Agoda’s latest Return Visitor Ranking reveals that 70 percent of Filipino travelers return to their favorite destinations. The ranking, which was compiled from a survey conducted on the Agoda platform earlier this month, shows Japan, Thailand and South Korea are leading the pack as the ultimate hotspots for returning visitors, followed by Taiwan and Hong Kong.
The Return Visitor Ranking survey was conducted via the Agoda platform between 1 and 19 August, with over 4,000 participants from 10 markets. These included Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Agoda surveyed travelers who just booked a new trip to their favorite destination. The largest group of respondents from the Philippines 54 percent cited adventure as the main purpose for their upcoming trip. Meanwhile, 44 percent are traveling for food, and 25 percent declared celebrations to be their main travel purpose.
Some 55 percent of travelers have visited their favorite destination between one to three times in the past decade, making up the largest chunk of repeat visitors. Ten percent of travelers have even visited their favorite destination 10 times or more.
Mike Hwang, country director for the Philippines at Agoda, shared, “Where some make it a habit to globetrot, others find pleasure in revisiting their favorite destinations. Agoda’s Return Visitor Ranking shows that for Filipino travelers, Japan, Thailand and South Korea are more than just destinations, they are experiences that travelers crave to relive. Agoda is proud to facilitate these journeys, offering a diverse range of accommodations, flights, and activities to make any trip enjoyable, no matter if it’s the first or the 10th.”
When asked what makes Japan, Thailand and South Korea so irresistible, half of Filipino respondents chose “Ease of Travel” at 50 percent as the primary reason. “Local Cuisine” at 47 percent was a close second, followed by “Convenient location” at 34 percent, “Safety and Cleanliness” at 33 percent and “Previous Positive Experience” at 30 percent to round out the top five.
Looking at the survey data from an Asia-wide perspective, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam are the destinations that Asian travelers can’t get enough of, respectively 44 percent of Asian travelers listed “Ease of Travel” as the main reason for going back to their favorite destination.
Interestingly, this aligns with the preferences of Filipino travelers, who also prioritize ease of travel and local cuisine.
Agoda offers travelers great deals on a wide range of accommodations, flights and activities for everyone looking to revisit their favorite destinations. Whether it’s the first visit or the 10th, Agoda’s easy-to-use features helps travelers plan and book the next adventure with ease.