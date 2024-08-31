Japan, Thailand and South Korea top Agoda’s return visitor ranking

It turns out that one trip to Japan just isn’t enough for most of us. Agoda’s latest Return Visitor Ranking reveals that 70 percent of Filipino travelers return to their favorite destinations. The ranking, which was compiled from a survey conducted on the Agoda platform earlier this month, shows Japan, Thailand and South Korea are leading the pack as the ultimate hotspots for returning visitors, followed by Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The Return Visitor Ranking survey was conducted via the Agoda platform between 1 and 19 August, with over 4,000 participants from 10 markets. These included Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Agoda surveyed travelers who just booked a new trip to their favorite destination. The largest group of respondents from the Philippines 54 percent cited adventure as the main purpose for their upcoming trip. Meanwhile, 44 percent are traveling for food, and 25 percent declared celebrations to be their main travel purpose.