Holding on to the Word

As we listen to the Word of God and reflect on what we have heard early on, we are all reminded first of all that as God’s holy and beloved people, we are bound by His Law and commandments, and we have to not only know and understand them, but we also have to apply them consistently and thoroughly at each and every moment of our lives.

Otherwise we cannot truly call ourselves Christians if we do not truly embody and practice what we believe in, or if we do not walk in the path that the Lord has shown and taught us. Each and every one of us must always strive to do our part in embracing God and His path, so that we can be good examples and role models for each other in how to live our lives with faith.

With hearts full of joy and thanksgiving to God, the Administration led by Rev. Dr. Choi, Chang-Hoan, the Professors, Alumni, and Students of Manila Theological College Graduate School and College of Medicine gathered for a Prayer Rally with Praise and Worship in front of the MTC Campus at 478 Manga Ave, Sampaloc, Manila, on 24 and 31 August.

The reason for the gathering was Gratitude. The gathering was led by Dr. John Mark Burgos and the Korean Missionaries of United Asian Multipurpose Mission Center Inc. for, by God’s grace, the granting of the Petition for Review of our ongoing case. The court reversed the previous decisions and the complaint against us was dismissed for lack of cause of action.

This victory is a powerful reminder of God’s faithfulness and the strength we have when we unite as a community of believers in prayer. As MTC continues its mission of “One hand with a Bible, the other hand with Medicine,” they are encouraged by the word of God in Galatians 6:9: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

The MTC Graduate School and College of Medicine, a CHEd-accredited Higher Education Institution and a Missionary School established in 1991 as a Non-Government Organization (NGO), together with Rev. Dr. Choi, Chang-Hoan, the administrators, professors, alumni and students, are humbly asking for continued prayers for wisdom, protection, and strength as they press forward in their service to God and the Filipino community by offering scholarships to deserving and indigent students, and giving quality yet affordable education to young people, forming not only their minds but also their hearts for true service and ministry — all for the greater glory and honor of God (Ad majorem Dei Gloriam).

I ask every reader to pray and support the officers, faculty, students and staff of MTC that was founded by Korean missionary Rev. Choi, Chang-Hoan as they fight for their right as the lawful owner of the property, including the school building located within the City of Manila, and wait for the final and executory resolution of the Court of Appeals.

Regularly, a peaceful prayer rally is conducted by Christian missionaries in front of the school campus as they ask for divine guidance, protection, and intervention in their cause and continued success in all their endeavors.

Let us pray with them as MTC calls upon the community and stakeholders to support them at least in spirit and in truth.

MTC actively participates in various missionary and community service projects, embodying the values and vision of Rev. Choi.

q q q

Special greetings to Rev. Dr. James Phillip Monserate, OHF, PhD, the moderator of the Secular Oblates of the Holy Family, as he invites everyone to attend and participate in the Healing Mass on 7 September at 10 in the morning at No. 2 V Luzon Street, GSIS Village, Project 8, Quezon City.