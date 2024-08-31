Francine Diaz: The journey of an underarm ambassador
“I’m always afraid to try new things, especially for my underarms,” said Francine Diaz at the launch of a new skincare line from the local brand Real Perfection, held on 29 August at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, BGC.
The 20-year-old actress, who rose to fame in 2018 on ABS-CBN’s Kadenang Ginto, was introduced as the brand’s new ambassador for its underarm line. Arriving in a simple, sleeveless skater dress in liquid-metallic Olympic blue, the actress’s porcelain skin was visibly glowing.
Despite her qualms about trying new skincare products, she was impressed by Real Perfection’s Underarm Deo Glow Spray.
“I tried the product before agreeing to endorse it,” Diaz said. “This one, I would say, is my friend,” she pointed at the spray bottle. “Trustworthy siya. It just embodies what real perfection is.”
“And as a maarte na girlie, I want smoother pa,” she confessed about how she takes good care of her underarms.
The Underarm Deo Glow Spray promises to lift, moisturize, firm, and whiten the underarms. It contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that addresses issues like redness, inflammation, pigmentation, aging skin, and dark spots.
Boosting confidence with flawless underarms
A flawless underarm can boost self-confidence. There’s also the joy of wearing sleeveless tops and raising your arms without self-consciousness — no dark spots, redness, hair stubble, or bumps. While beauty extends beyond having “perfect” armpits, well-maintained underarms reflect self-care.
Underarm care involves good hygiene. The delicate skin in this area is prone to sweating, irritation, and unpleasant odor and requires special attention.
“We don’t actually know what’s really suited and treated for us. That’s why the brand was really established — to create a more solid foundation on which product is suited for you,” said Real Perfection chief executive officer Cat Goitia, who launched the product with Dr. Sharae Chua, an aesthetic physician, and Real Perfection co-owner Maricor Monton Flores.
“If you need an acne product, we have acne cleanse for you. If you want to boost your skin, we have the ‘blue’ booster for you. It is a very straightforward type of brand,” Goitia added.
The science of skincare
Goitia mentioned the color “blue,” because the new skincare line is color-coded to help customers choose suitable products for them.
Orange is for retinol (anti-aging) products, while the blue set is curated to make your skin glow. Red, pink, green — it’s a spectrum of skincare options including facial wash, emulsion serum, cream and soap.
When asked why Diaz was chosen as a brand ambassador, actress and singer Karel Maquez, Real Perfection’s external affairs representative, said that Diaz “embodies what real perfection is.”
“And everyone just loves her, you know?” Marquez gushed about the actress, who will soon appear in a movie with Seth Fedelin titled My Future You. “I feel that she’s a match for the brand, and she’s also a match with our underarm products that she’s already used, and I’m just very happy that she’s part of us.”
Skincare for everyone
While the Real Perfection skincare line may seem geared toward middle-aged women due to its anti-aging products, even Gen Zs like Diaz can use them.
Some experts recommend starting anti-aging products in your 20s, claiming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol can help prevent damage rather than just cure it.
Flores explained at the launch that the new skincare products are for everyone.
“They are anti-aging and have antioxidants and can minimize pores and oiliness,” she said, adding that the products also boost collagen and elastin for skin elasticity.
Diaz and San Jose: Confidence in skincare
At the launch, Diaz was thrilled to see Chloe San Jose, who attended in a pastel pink dress and radiant skin. The 22-year-old girlfriend of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo clearly cares about her skin. So it was no surprise that the social media content creator was excited to explore the Real Perfection line.
San Jose shared her daily skincare regimen, which she follows after every shower: “I (use a) cleansing balm first, and then, after, a foam cleanser. Then toner, serum, moisturizer. And then sunscreen, of course,” the young platinum-blonde content creator said cheerfully.
Young women like Francine Diaz and Chloe San Jose exude confidence — because pretty skin can do that.
“Kung makakatulong siya for me, for my confidence, kung makakatulong siya na mahalin ko rin ang sarili ko, kasi naaalagaan ko ang skin ko and myself, then I would say yes (If it works for me, for my confidence, if it helps me learn to love myself, because I take care of myself, then I would say yes),” Diaz said. “It became easier for me when Real Perfection products came out and got me to be one of the brand ambassadors.”