Francine Diaz: The journey of an underarm ambassador

“I’m always afraid to try new things, especially for my underarms,” said Francine Diaz at the launch of a new skincare line from the local brand Real Perfection, held on 29 August at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, BGC.

The 20-year-old actress, who rose to fame in 2018 on ABS-CBN’s Kadenang Ginto, was introduced as the brand’s new ambassador for its underarm line. Arriving in a simple, sleeveless skater dress in liquid-metallic Olympic blue, the actress’s porcelain skin was visibly glowing.

Despite her qualms about trying new skincare products, she was impressed by Real Perfection’s Underarm Deo Glow Spray.

“I tried the product before agreeing to endorse it,” Diaz said. “This one, I would say, is my friend,” she pointed at the spray bottle. “Trustworthy siya. It just embodies what real perfection is.”

“And as a maarte na girlie, I want smoother pa,” she confessed about how she takes good care of her underarms.

The Underarm Deo Glow Spray promises to lift, moisturize, firm, and whiten the underarms. It contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that addresses issues like redness, inflammation, pigmentation, aging skin, and dark spots.