DOJ says no guarantees for Quiboloy against US extradition

The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated yesterday that no government official can guarantee that fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy will not be extradited to the United States if arrested.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez explained that the Philippines has an obligation under its extradition treaty with the US, which permits Washington to request a provisional arrest.

Vasquez noted that extradition differs from extraordinary rendition—a form of state-backed kidnapping that Quiboloy has claimed he is at risk of.

In March, the DOJ indicated that it had not received any extradition requests from the US regarding Quiboloy, who faces charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, coercion, fraud, and sex trafficking of children.

“It is our obligation since we have an extradition treaty, so the claim that he has a guarantee—no one in government can give that guarantee strictly speaking,” Vasquez said.

According to the 1994 treaty, extradition requests must be submitted through diplomatic channels and supported by documents such as statements, details of the alleged offense, a copy of the judicial warrant, and the charging document.

The requesting country must also provide "evidence as, according to the law of the Requested State, would provide probable cause for his arrest and committal for trial if the offense had been committed there."

Requests may be rejected if deemed politically motivated or for a "military offense which is not punishable under non-military penal legislation."

Extradition will also be denied if the individual has already been tried and convicted or acquitted “in the Requested State for the offense for which extradition is requested.”

Quiboloy's camp is seeking a written declaration from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla that he will not be sent to the US without the opportunity to prove his innocence in the Philippines.

The fugitive religious leader faces warrants from Davao City and Pasig courts for abuse and trafficking cases.

Extraordinary rendition

Atty. Israelito Torreon, legal counsel for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, claimed there is a threat to Quiboloy’s life due to a possible “extraordinary rendition” to the US.

However, Vasquez stated that Quiboloy’s request is a “legal issue that needs to be carefully studied” due to its implications for law enforcement and the country’s international obligations.