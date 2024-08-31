Quiboloy counsel raises alarms over ‘extraordinary rendition'

The manhunt for Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), has entered a critical phase as law enforcement officials step up their efforts to bring the religious leader into custody. In response, his legal team, led by Attorney Israelito Torreon, has sounded the alarm over what he describes as a potentially illegal and politically motivated campaign against their client.

In a recent interview, Torreon revealed the legal team’s fears that Quiboloy could be subjected to "extraordinary rendition," a term referring to the covert transfer of a suspect to another country without proper legal procedures. Torreon suggested that this could result in Quiboloy being sent to the United States to face serious charges, including sex trafficking, without a fair trial in the Philippines.

"There is a real and immediate threat to Pastor Quiboloy’s life and liberty," Torreon stated. "We believe that certain forces are working to bypass our legal system and send him to America without due process. This is a clear violation of his rights, and we cannot allow it to happen."

Torreon also pointed out that Quiboloy had previously sought assurance from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect his rights and ensure that he would not be extradited without going through the proper legal channels. "Pastor Quiboloy is not asking for special treatment; he is merely asking that his right to prove his innocence in our own courts be respected," Torreon added.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Quiboloy with a string of offenses, including the trafficking of minors and young women. These charges allege that the victims were coerced into becoming "pastorals," personal assistants who were reportedly required to have sexual relations with Quiboloy. The indictment also includes charges of fraud, coercion, and conspiracy, painting a grim picture of the practices allegedly carried out under the guise of religious service.

In the Philippines, the legal troubles for Quiboloy have likewise deepened. The Department of Justice charged him with sexual abuse in June. He and five others stand accused of qualified human trafficking, a charge that involves particularly heinous forms of exploitation and abuse.

In a recent press briefing, Attorney Torreon criticized the actions of the police, accusing them of showing a force that is unwarranted. "They were there, inspecting the vicinity, but they didn’t have the legal right to enter or search. We are witnessing a show of force, and it’s clear that there is an agenda behind this," Torreon asserted. He went on to question the justification provided by the authorities, mocking the idea that they were "searching for heartbeats" as part of their operations.

KOJC’s legal team has not only challenged the legality of the police operations but has also raised concerns over potential human rights violations. Torreon argued that the continuous and random searches, especially the alleged drilling of the Jose Maria College's basement, are severe infringements on property rights. He emphasized that the college is a separate legal entity from the KOJC and should not be subjected to such intrusions.

"The police need to specify the exact place they are searching, and they need to have a clear legal basis for their actions. What we are seeing here is an excessive use of police power, something that should be of concern to every Filipino who values their rights and freedoms," Torreon said in a recent interview with the media.

No secret rooms

He also strongly denied the existence of secret rooms or underground tunnels in the KOJC compound, dismissing these as fabrications. "The rooms shown in some videos are simply the quarters of female lawyers and workers. There is no truth to these rumors about sex lairs or secret passages," Torreon insisted. He described the continued presence of the police as a violation of the compound's rights and called for immediate action to address what he views as an overreach by the authorities.

On the other hand, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has made it clear that they are determined to capture Quiboloy. The PNP has categorized him as a fugitive and has indicated that their operations will continue until he is brought to justice. The search has expanded to include not only known KOJC properties but also other locations believed to be connected to Quiboloy.

"The law is clear, and our duty is to enforce it," a PNP spokesperson said, underscoring the agency's resolve. "We will not stop until we have Quiboloy in custody. This is a matter of upholding the law and ensuring that justice is served."

As the search for Quiboloy continues, the tension between his supporters and law enforcement shows no signs of easing. With the stakes as high as they are, both sides appear prepared for a prolonged standoff.