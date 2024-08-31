COMELEC receives 24K voting machines from Miru

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Saturday said it has so far received 24,000 voting machines that will be used in next year’s polls from Miru Systems.

In a press briefing in Laguna, COMELEC Chairperson George Garcia said the South Korean-based firm was initially expected to deliver 20,000 machines this month.

Of the 20,000 ACMs, Garcia said about 7,000 are still at the Bureau of Customs.

“Dapat ang commitment sa atin ng Miru sa buwan ng Agosto ay 20,000 lamang, sumobra sila sa kanilang commitment ng apat na libo (Miru’s initial commitment was just 20,000 automated counting machines (ACMs), they exceeded 4,000),” Garcia told reporters.

In September, the poll body is expected to receive 2,000 ACMs from Miru Systems.

Garcia said some of COMELEC’s regional officers went to South Korea to inspect the ACMs being made by Miru Systems.

“Base sa kanilang report, impressed sila sa nakita nila kung paano mina-manufacture yung mga makina natin (Based on their report, they are impressed with how they see Miru Systems manufacture our machines),” Garcia continued.

“Kami naman so far natutuwa kami sapagkat nagco-comply ang Miru Systems sa kanilang commitment batay sa ating kontrata (For us, we’re happy because Miru Systems is complying to their commitment based on their contact),” he added.

COMELEC awarded in February the contract for vote-counting machines for the 2025 midterm elections to Miru Systems.

The COMELEC has spent P17.9 billion to lease 110,000 new machines from South Korea-based election firm Miru.

Garcia said 30,000 machines will arrive in September until the 110,000 machines get completed by December.