CELEBRATING MALAYSIAN-FILIPINO RELATIONS AT THE ART EXPO

Across cultures, art, in all its forms, has been one of most honest expressions of who they are as a people. As the world opens up, artists from all over are coming together to celebrate human connection through their work. The Embassy of Malaysia takes its inspiration from this with “Art Expo: Celebrating Friendship Through Art — A Kaleidoscope of 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Malaysia and the Philippines.”

This very special exhibit brings together some of the most talented artists from the two countries, in honor of the strong friendship between the Southeast Asian neighbors. The Art Expo will run from 30 August to 1 September at Level 2 Concourse, One Ayala.

The idea for the Art Expo grew when Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino visited the recent Philippine Art Expo. It was his first exposure to the Philippine art world, and was greatly impressed by what he saw. It was a serendipitous visit, as details of a collaborative art-led event celebrating six decades of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the Philippines.

“Art has always been a powerful medium of expression, transcending boundaries, language and even time itself,” says Ambassador Castelino. “It speaks to our shared humanity, our dreams and our struggles and our triumphs.”

Seeing the expo as more than just the usual exhibition, it is an opportunity to showcase the rich culture of the two nations in a creative space. “It is a celebration of the diversities that define us, and the shared experiences that unites us,” he adds.

Five artists from various disciplines, chosen for their unique perspective and style, were selected from each country to participate in the exhibit. Beyond just celebrating bilateral relations over the past six decades, the event looks towards a stronger partnership in the future, as reflected in the artist selection, which includes both established and emerging artists.