CELEBRATING MALAYSIAN-FILIPINO RELATIONS AT THE ART EXPO

Across cultures, art, in all its forms, has been one of most honest expressions of who they are as a people. As the world opens up, artists from all over are coming together to celebrate human connection through their work. The Embassy of Malaysia takes its inspiration from this with “Art Expo: Celebrating Friendship Through Art — A Kaleidoscope of 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Malaysia and the Philippines.”
This very special exhibit brings together some of the most talented artists from the two countries, in honor of the strong friendship between the Southeast Asian neighbors. The Art Expo will run from 30 August to 1 September at Level 2 Concourse, One Ayala.
The idea for the Art Expo grew when Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino visited the recent Philippine Art Expo. It was his first exposure to the Philippine art world, and was greatly impressed by what he saw. It was a serendipitous visit, as details of a collaborative art-led event celebrating six decades of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the Philippines.
“Art has always been a powerful medium of expression, transcending boundaries, language and even time itself,” says Ambassador Castelino. “It speaks to our shared humanity, our dreams and our struggles and our triumphs.”
Seeing the expo as more than just the usual exhibition, it is an opportunity to showcase the rich culture of the two nations in a creative space. “It is a celebration of the diversities that define us, and the shared experiences that unites us,” he adds.
Five artists from various disciplines, chosen for their unique perspective and style, were selected from each country to participate in the exhibit. Beyond just celebrating bilateral relations over the past six decades, the event looks towards a stronger partnership in the future, as reflected in the artist selection, which includes both established and emerging artists.
From the Philippines, the lineup includes sculptor Ramon Orlina, painter Anthony Palomo, photographer Francis Guerrero, mixed media artist Dennis Bato and art toys creator Niakie. For Malaysia, the featured artists are painter Dato’ Tajuddin Ismail, printmaker Juhari Said, photographer SC Shekar, sculptor Anniketyni Madian and Syahbandi Samat, who does drawings.
Aside from their own featured works, Dennis Bato and Syahbandi Samat have been working on a special collaborative piece unveiled at the Art Expo. According to Bato, they drew inspiration from “… the idea of parallelism between the cultures. Our common ancestry, alongside the idea of ‘different, but the same. And same, but different.’”
The greatest challenge for both artists was having to create something despite being in two different places. “We focused on our own personal art practices, creating two separate artworks. Now we have to integrate them into one. It will be a surprise,” he adds.
Samat chimed in that this was his first time to embark on such a project, but embraced the challenge. If there was one thing that both artists agreed on from the get-go, it was their love for each other’s language. “When I hear someone speak Tagalog, I find it to be a very calming and soothing language to listen to,” says Samat. Bato chimed in, saying “Language was part of the initial concept for the work. It will be a surprise when the work is unveiled.”
Organized in collaboration with One Ayala, Makati City Council and Artemis Art, Art Expo is open to the public to visit for free. Aside from the exhibit, there will also be Malaysian cultural performances, as well as panel discussions featuring the artists themselves. Topics to be covered are “Perspectives on Contemporary Southeast Asian Art” on 31 August, and “Perspectives on Contemporary Photography from Two Generations of Photography” will be the focus on 1 September.
Through the Art Expo, the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila hopes the visitors will be able to appreciate Malaysian and Filipino art. “Through the strokes of the brush, the chisel of a sculptor, and the lens of a camera, our artists have captured the essence of life in Malaysia and the Philippines,” shared Ambassador Castelino. “Our landscape, our people, our histories, and our aspirations for the future.” The hope is that this event will open the door to more collaborations between Malaysia and the Philippines, not only in the field of arts but also as pillars of Asia.