A decade of holistic elegance

A night of beauty was celebrated recently as Centro Holistico marked a decade of transformative care and holistic excellence with its 10-year anniversary soiree, “In Spring,” held last 28 August at the Collab Event Space in Sheraton Hotel, Pasay.
Hosted by Janeena Chan, this spectacular celebration was a gathering of celebrities, influencers, and devoted patrons, showcasing a decade of dedication to integrative wellness.
The “In Spring” event was a testament to Centro Holistico?s commitment to blending innovative medicine with holistic practices. Co-founded by dynamic husband-and-wife teams Dr. Candy Drilon-Dalman and Dr. Ryan Dalman, and Dr. Fran Bernardino-Vergara and Dr. Mikee Vergara, Centro Holistico has become a beacon of modern wellness. The clinic has redefined health by harmonizing traditional and alternative therapies, focusing on a comprehensive approach that treats the mind, body, and spirit.
The founders envisioned a sanctuary where cutting-edge treatments and holistic care could coexist, creating a space that merges elegance with well-being. Their vision has propelled Centro Holistico to the forefront of wellness, attracting a loyal following and expanding its reach across Metro Manila.
The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Centro Holistico’s newest branch in Rockwell, Makati. This latest addition marks a significant expansion, complementing the clinic’s existing locations in Alabang, Pasig, Quezon City, and BGC. The clinic also announced its new franchising opportunities.
The night was a celebration of Centro Holistico’s achievements and an insight to a promising future with a commitment to holistic health, branch expansions, and new franchising opportunities.
Centro Holistico is set to continue its visionary mission of providing integrative care with sophistication and innovation.