A decade of holistic elegance

Centro Holistico is set to continue its visionary mission of providing integrative care with sophistication and innovation.
The founders: Dr. Mike Vergara, Dr. Fran Vergara, Dr. Candy Drilon-Dalman and Dr. Ryan Dalman.
A night of beauty was celebrated recently as Centro Holistico marked a decade of transformative care and holistic excellence with its 10-year anniversary soiree, “In Spring,” held last 28 August at the Collab Event Space in Sheraton Hotel, Pasay.

Hosted by Janeena Chan, this spectacular celebration was a gathering of celebrities, influencers, and devoted patrons, showcasing a decade of dedication to integrative wellness.

Host Janeena Chan
Atty. Tina De Guzman, Marie Field-Faith and Carmel Villongco.
Carlo Gonzalez, Luane Dy, Rusky Fernandez, Klea Pineda, Katrice Kieruff and Dr. Ryan Dalman.
The “In Spring” event was a testament to Centro Holistico?s commitment to blending innovative medicine with holistic practices. Co-founded by dynamic husband-and-wife teams Dr. Candy Drilon-Dalman and Dr. Ryan Dalman, and Dr. Fran Bernardino-Vergara and Dr. Mikee Vergara, Centro Holistico has become a beacon of modern wellness. The clinic has redefined health by harmonizing traditional and alternative therapies, focusing on a comprehensive approach that treats the mind, body, and spirit.

The founders envisioned a sanctuary where cutting-edge treatments and holistic care could coexist, creating a space that merges elegance with well-being. Their vision has propelled Centro Holistico to the forefront of wellness, attracting a loyal following and expanding its reach across Metro Manila.

JC Valenzuela and James Alcantara.
Joj and Jai Agpangan.
Patti Grandidge
The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Centro Holistico’s newest branch in Rockwell, Makati. This latest addition marks a significant expansion, complementing the clinic’s existing locations in Alabang, Pasig, Quezon City, and BGC. The clinic also announced its new franchising opportunities.

The night was a celebration of Centro Holistico’s achievements and an insight to a promising future with a commitment to holistic health, branch expansions, and new franchising opportunities.

Pauline Amelinckx
Rovilson Fernandez, Paolo Abiera and Joel Pedro.
Suzi Entrata-Abrera.
