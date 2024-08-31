A decade of holistic elegance

A night of beauty was celebrated recently as Centro Holistico marked a decade of transformative care and holistic excellence with its 10-year anniversary soiree, “In Spring,” held last 28 August at the Collab Event Space in Sheraton Hotel, Pasay.

Hosted by Janeena Chan, this spectacular celebration was a gathering of celebrities, influencers, and devoted patrons, showcasing a decade of dedication to integrative wellness.