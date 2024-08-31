4 volcanic tremors logged in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded four volcanic tremors in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental on Saturday.

The volcano’s edifice is currently inflated. It had a 500-meter tall plume described as a "moderate emission” which drifted west and southwest.

On 29 August, Kanlaon emitted 3,189 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide.

The volcano remains under alert level 2, indicating increased unrest and potential for steam-driven and phreatic eruptions.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is restricted, and flying aircraft close to the volcano is not recommended.