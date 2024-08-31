1st One sings about goodbye
In the world of music, few themes are as universally relatable as goodbyes and the emotional journey of letting go. This is precisely what the upbeat emotional tapestry woven by 1st One’s new song, “Paalam Na,” is all about.
As the first verse unfolds, 1st One’s emotive delivery brings the lyrics to life, each word resonating with the pain and acceptance that comes with saying goodbye.
The members of 1st One who are also the songwriters behind “Paalam Na” drew inspiration from their personal experiences and universal stories of loss and separation.
Producer and songwriter, Ace, says, “Whether it’s the end of a romantic relationship, the passing of a loved one, ending the story of a previous way of life, the end of a chapter in our life, or the departure of a friend, the song speaks to the core of these experiences… these are our experiences. It’s saying goodbye for the last time to someone or something you love.”