Overhauled Blazers brace for Season 100

College of Saint Benilde will be parading a lot of new faces when it competes in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament starting 7 September.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu told DAILY TRIBUNE that he expects everyone to step up following the departure of veterans Miggy Corteza, Prince Carlos, Robi Nayve, Felipe Marasigan, Chris Flores, Migs Oczon, and Season 98 Most Valuable Player Will Gozum.

Saint Benilde finished the elimination round in Season 99 at fourth with an 11-7 win-loss record before bowing to Mapua University, 78-67, in the Final Four.

The Blazers were able to end that season on a positive note, beating Lyceum of the Philippines University, 93-83, in the battle for third.

“I expect everyone to step up and perform. We have a lot of leaders and guys who can make plays,” Tiu said.

“We’re just polishing some stuff we need and working on our execution.”

The Blazers will start their campaign against Mapua at 5 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena on 7 September.

Tiu is optimistic his squad will make another run in the Final Four and could duplicate its Finals run in Season 98 in 2022.

“Hopefully we can make it three in a row. That is our goal, but hopefully we can win this time,” Tiu said.

“This year a deeper team, more weapons, tougher team too. The past team we had was special in a way that we made a finals run but hoping this one could be even better.”

Composing the Blazers are former San Beda University players Tony Ynot, Gab Cometa and Justine Sanchez, who will finally make their debut after undergoing a one-year residency as well as former Emilio Aguinaldo College big man Allen Liwag.

After joining Strong Group Athletics in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship last January and the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taiwan last July, Tiu expects Ynot, Sanchez and Liwag to be the leaders of the squad along with team captain Mark Sangco.

Rookies such as Ian Torres and Roger Ondoa, Jhomel Ancheta, Anton Eusebio, Gene Carillo, Matthew Oli, Irele Galas, Edson Serrano are also expected to make a splash right away after being mentored by former Gilas Pilipinas coach Rajko Toroman.

“I expect big seasons from them. They are the leaders of our team without a doubt,” Tiu said.

“Having Coach Rajko help us develop players is big. These guys are lucky.”