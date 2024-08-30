LoveYourSelf opens hotline for mpox concerns

Community organization LoveYourSelf Inc. recently opened a free hotline for mpox concerns and telemedicine consultations.

“That’s why we launched the mpox hotline because most of those diagnosed in other countries are also among the cases that have HIV,” Danvic Rosadiño, head of programs and innovations of LoveYourSelf PH, explained during the sidelines of a media forum hosted by the Department of Health (DoH).

“We launched the hotline to bring our service closer to them. Although the cases are still relatively low, it’s better that we take care of them right away,” Rosadiño said.

He said that those who would show symptoms would be referred to apex hospitals such as San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and Philippine General Hospital.

The DoH has warned that one of the ways to acquire mpox is through sexual contact.

Rosadiño advised the public to avoid crowded places as much as possible. Or if they can’t, to wear at least a layer of protection, such as a mask.

On Wednesday, the Health department reported two more mpox cases, bringing the active cases to five.

Common mpox symptoms are skin rashes or mucosal lesions which can last two to four weeks, accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

It can be transmitted through close contact with someone who has mpox, through contaminated materials or infected animals.

Meanwhile, the DoH has updated its guidelines on the prevention, detection, and management of mpox.