House measure seeks first food hub in Clark

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has welcomed the House Committee on Trade and Industry’s approval of House Bill 10678, also known as the Clark National Food Hub (CNFH) Act.

The bill aims to establish a major food hub in Clark, Pampanga to improve food security, enhance supply chain efficiency, and promote economic growth.

The bill aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for a “Bagong Pilipinas” where streamlined supply chains and enhanced export capabilities build a robust and accessible food supply for every Filipino.

“With the CNFH Act, we lay the groundwork for the Clark National Food Hub—a pioneering initiative poised to revolutionize food distribution in the Philippines,” said DTI Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco.

“This pioneering hub can serve as a blueprint for developing similar food hubs throughout the Philippines, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao,” she added.

Undersecretary Pacheco emphasized that the establishment of the food hub aligns with the DTI’s Three-Year Food Logistics Action Agenda.

The agenda seeks to revolutionize the Philippines’ food distribution system, reduce transport and logistics costs, increase investments in logistics infrastructure on transportation and storage, and address other supply chain gaps.

Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez acknowledged the DTI’s unwavering commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, and available food for every Filipino.

The House Committee on Trade and Industry, chaired by Rep. Ferjenel Biron, approved the bill after a deliberation held on 20 August.

The approved bill builds upon the memorandum of understanding signed on February 19 between the DTI, the Department of Agriculture and the Clark International Airport Corporation, aimed at realizing the farm-to-fork strategy of the DTI.

It encompasses provisions for creating a nationwide hub-and-spoke trading network, establishing food safety and quality standards, and promoting agro-processing and value-adding activities within Clark Freeport Zone.