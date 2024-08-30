Fresh grads in the global workforce

Since employees drive productivity, innovation and profit, companies seek recruits who can add to their success and have certifiable relevant industry skills and competencies.

Mapua University has ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology)-accredited programs. With an ABET-accredited degree, employers are assured that their new hires have a strong foundation of knowledge and skills in their field, leading to a smoother onboarding process and reduced training costs.

ABET, a United States-based non-profit organization, accredits academic programs — not universities as educational institutions — that meet rigorous standards to prepare graduates for STEM fields in the global workforce. An accreditation certifies the quality of a school’s curriculum, students, faculty, facilities and program outcomes. It is recognized as a global standard for securing employment in most countries.

Mapúan students and graduates have wider opportunities for overseas employment since the credential guarantees their competencies in essential industry skills and sufficient exposure to real-world work scenarios.

Mapúa proactively obtained its first ABET accreditation in 2010 for its top-notch engineering courses, making it the first-ever Southeast Asian school to receive such recognition.

Accredited programs are reviewed every six years to ensure they qualify for renewal. At present, the University has been certified by ABET twice.