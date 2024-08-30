Cancer and endocrine disorders

1. Hypercalcemia of malignancy: This is one of the most common endocrinopathies associated with cancer. It usually results from metastases to the bone or paraneoplastic syndromes. Tumors, particularly lung cancer, breast cancer and multiple myeloma, can produce a hormone that leads to increased calcium release from bones, causing elevated calcium levels in the blood. Common signs and symptoms of hypercalcemia are body aches and pains, constipation, memory issues and kidney stones.

2. Adrenal issues: The adrenals are two small triangular glands found above the kidneys that produce several hormones, such as cortisol, aldosterone and catecholamines. Some tumors can cause an excess of these hormones, and patients can present with high blood pressure and elevated blood glucose levels.

Another condition that can occur is a lack of cortisol, known as adrenal insufficiency (AI) where patients experience weakness, fatigue, low blood pressure and low glucose levels. AI can occur after some cancer therapies or after prolonged use of steroids. If you have been taking high doses of steroids for more than two to three weeks, you should not stop the steroids abruptly but slowly taper to lower doses every few days.

3. Thyroid dysfunction: Certain cancer therapies can affect the thyroid gland, reducing the ability of the thyroid to make thyroid hormone, leading to hypothyroidism. In this condition patients can feel tired and sluggish, have cold intolerance and constipation, and weight gain.

4. Elevated glucose levels (hyperglycemia): Steroids are a well-known cause of hyperglycemia. Some newer agents to treat cancer can also elevate glucose levels. If you are a patient with diabetes who receives steroids during treatment, talk to your doctor about adjusting your medications and the possible intermittent use of insulin to control your glucose levels.

5. Osteoporosis: Several cancer therapies are associated with osteoporosis. Post-menopausal women and elderly patients should be assessed with a bone mineral density at baseline prior to therapy and at regular intervals thereafter.

6. Carcinoid Syndrome: This is associated with neuroendocrine tumors, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract. Carcinoid syndrome results from excessive secretion of serotonin and other vasoactive substances leading to symptoms of facial flushing, diarrhea and wheezing, particularly after eating.