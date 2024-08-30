Benchmark in safety

Aboitiz Construction has significantly broadened its scope with the introduction of its Industrial Maintenance segment.

Launched last year, the new venture has quickly gained momentum, with numerous successful projects highlighting the company’s growing expertise and commitment to quality and safety.

As part of the synergy strategy of the Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Construction plays a key role within the group by undertaking various projects that highlight the collaborative efforts toward sustainable business growth.

Since the inception of its Industrial Maintenance segment, Aboitiz Construction has accomplished several key projects.

The firm completed waterproofing works for Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 1 and successfully repaired the sootblower lance tube for GN Power Dinginin in Mariveles, Bataan.

The company secured a new five-year contract for shutdown works with Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp. in Claver, Surigao del Norte, and a three-year scaffolding contract with Aboitiz Power Corp.’s Therma Visayas Inc. and Therma South Inc.

In collaboration with GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., Aboitiz Construction has successfully completed a waterproofing project at MCIA, a premier international gateway in the Philippines, managed by Aboitiz InfraCapital.

MCIA reaffirmed its trust in Aboitiz Construction by awarding another waterproofing project for UTB Terminal 2.

Additionally, GNPD selected the firm for a design and engineering service for its power plant in Bataan.

The firm is also continuously supporting the completion of a significant project with Cemex Holdings Philippines (K4 Project) in Antipolo City, Rizal, focusing on the commissioning of the new cement line.

Aboitiz Construction’s project site recently achieved 10 million safe man hours for its maintenance works for an industrial plant in Surigao del Norte.

This milestone proves that the firm takes pride in being compliant to 45001:2018 or the Occupational Health and Safety Management System across all project sites.

Another noteworthy project is the firm’s preventive maintenance works for Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., which involved the maintenance of 45 kilometers of treated water pipelines and related infrastructure.

In line with the strengthened synergy within the Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Construction signed a contract with Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. to pursue a new maintenance project in Davao City last March.

Following this, Aboitiz Construction secured another major project with Apo Agua in March.

The new contract, set to be completed in three years, involves maintaining Apo Agua’s water treatment plant, which handles 300 million liters daily.

The project will ensure continuous water supply, optimize operations and manage risks, demonstrating the company’s commitment to high standards and safety.

Last June, a one-year maintenance contract for the power barges was signed with AboitizPower’s Therma Mobile Inc. in Navotas.

Aboitiz Construction has recently secured a three-year maintenance contract for AP Renewables Inc.’s Makban and Tiwi Geothermal Power Plants. Work is set to commence in September.

“Our commitment to quality and safety has been a cornerstone of our approach, and it is evident in the growing expertise and recognition we are receiving in the maintenance sector. As we continue to build on this success, I am confident that our Industrial Maintenance business will play a pivotal role in driving the future growth of our company,” said Aboitiz Construction executive director Antonio Peñalver.