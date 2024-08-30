Batangas commences controlled ASF vaccinations

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday launched a controlled vaccination program for hogs against African swine fever (ASF) in the municipality of Lobo.

DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica has stressed the importance of developing hog immunity to ASF infection to limit its spread, which has severely impacted both large integrators and backyard farms.

“While larger farms can invest in biosecurity measures, 60 percent of our hog population in backyard farms struggles with insufficient funding for effective protection,” Palabrica said.

He added that the DA’s new approach to tackling the disease involves using controlled and monitored vaccinations to help pigs reach 25 weeks and attain 100 kilograms.

Meantime, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. stressed that the vaccination efforts highlight the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the swine industry and enhancing national food security amid the ASF crisis.

“We’re dedicated to supporting hog farmers and ensuring the sustainability of our agriculture sector,” Laurel said.

The DA has allocated P350 million for the procurement of 600,000 ASF vaccines from Vietnam.

On 19 August, at least 10,000 doses of the vaccines arrived, with an additional 150,000 doses expected next week.

Four to five manufacturers from the USA, Korea, Vietnam and Thailand have applied for ASF vaccine registration in the country.

A total of 458 barangays in 32 provinces have reported positive cases of ASF.