Baguio dev’t should be city-wide, says tourism council

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) on Friday stressed that the development of Baguio City should not only be focused in the Central Business District (CBD).

According to BTC chairperson Gladys Vergara, any developments should be distributed to all of the barangays of the city to achieve real sustainable development that all of the residents of Baguio will surely benefit.

In a recent tourism tour in the areas outside of Baguio’s CBD, the tourism council observed city life is not only concentrated at the business district and it was also observed that the development — especially among the commercial sections — has left some barangays behind.

Vergara stressed that there are many things that can be developed in the different barangays of the city in order that socio-economic growth for the people of Baguio will be strengthened.

She added that there are potential fields if development in the barangays especially in the areas with big populations.

The BTC is an organization composed of public and private agencies with the goal of uniting the different sectors of businesses in Baguio City.

It includes hotels, restaurants, inns, tour agencies, travel and transport and also the members of the media.