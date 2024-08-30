ALLHC opens new cold storage facility in Cebu

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) breaks ground on the construction of ALogis Artico Consolacion, which is slated for completion by Q3 2025.

“I consider Cebu an economic hub that distributes meat products outside of Cebu going to Mindanao and the adjacent provinces of Cebu. This facility can really help us in our desire and our implementation to produce sound, safe meat for the meat-consuming public,” NMIS regional director Dr. Alvin A. Leal said.

Strategically located to address the growing demand for temperature-controlled facilities in the Central Visayas region, the new facility will add 6,000 pallet positions to ALLHC’s cold storage portfolio.

This marks ALLHC’s second facility in the province of Cebu, following ALogis Artico Mandaue, which opened in late 2022. During the first half of 2024, ALLHC also opened its fourth cold storage facility, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas in Batangas.

The firm is expanding its cold storage footprint to provide solutions for storing perishable goods across the country. Aiming to cater to diverse sectors, its intended clientele includes the frozen meat, seafood, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Situated in Brgy. Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu, the facility is easily accessible via the Cebu-North Coastal Road and is near key transportation hubs, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cebu Port, both just 12 kilometers away or a 30-minute drive.

ALogis Artico Consolacion will be equipped with 16 cold rooms with temperatures ranging from 5°C to -25°C, one processing room, and a capacity of 6,000 pallet positions. It will be registered with the Board of Investments, the National Meat Inspection Service, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and the Bureau of Plant Industry.

ALLHC chief operating officer Patrick Avila adds, “Our focus is on meeting the rising demand for dependable modern cold storage solutions, which are vital for the preservation of the quality of perishable goods to reduce food waste and post-harvest losses. By investing in this facility, we are not only broadening our capabilities, but also ensuring that we can provide our clients with various locations that can meet their needs.”