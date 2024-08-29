Semifinal rivals open NCAA wars

The battle between reigning champion San Beda University and Lyceum of the Philippines University will serve as an appetizer when the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) kicks off its Season 100 on 7 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Red Lions and the Pirates, who figured in an intense semifinal clash last season, will collide at 2 p.m. followed by another previous semis encounter between Mapua University and College of Saint Benilde at 5 p.m.

With star playmaker Jacob Cortez at the helm together with the powerhouse core of Yukien Andrada, Peter Alfaro and rookie Jomel Puno, the Red Lions overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage to advance to the finals and eventually win the title over the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, powered by Rookie of the Year-Most Valuable Player winner Clint Escamis, Warren Bonifacio, and Paolo Hernandez, utilized their twice-to-beat bonus to enter the best-of-three championship round.

As the country’s oldest collegiate league enters its centennial season, host school Lyceum is set to open the festivities in style by having representatives from each member school undergo a torch relay, which will be shown during the festivities.

“We intend to have a torch run where it would be passed in the order of the schools joining. We are asking the Department of Education secretary and senator Angara to be our Guest of Honor,” Lyceum’s management committee representative Hercules Callanta said.

“The torch relay will be shown during the opening ceremonies. This is to depict the order when the 10 schools joined, culminating with Lyceum joining last.”

After the opener, all games in the first round will be held at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan five days a week.

Games on Tuesday and Saturday will start at 11 a.m. while Wednesday, Friday and Sunday matches will kick off at 12 noon.