NEDA endorses CSC revamp plan

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has approved the Philippine Civil Service Modernization Project aiming to improve the efficiency of the Civil Service Commission (CSC), especially in the human resource management of government personnel.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan reported that the public sector comprises about two million people, with some government agencies struggling to fill positions due to a lack of online connectivity.

“They obviously make a lot of difference in the provisional services to our people. So, if your system is not good... your system is very inefficient as it is, as we are seeing now because [the] agencies are not connected, [the] handling of money or filling up vacancies is not digitalized,” he said.

Citing CSC chair Karlo Nograles, Balisacan said that the CSC takes months to fill up job vacancies causing inefficiencies in government service.

He added that the modernization program would connect all government agencies ensuring that funds are properly handled and services are provided on time.

Balisacan noted that digitalization is crucial for streamlining government services, starting with the hiring of personnel.

“We need the aid of technology. The technology will help facilitate the improvement in our human resource deployment, recruitment, and even the payroll,” he stressed.

Once implemented, Balisacan said the public will see an improvement in the quality of service in the public sector.

“The result of this project will raise productivity and improve economic opportunities because the public sector is able to respond to [the] demands of our citizens,” he added.