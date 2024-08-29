Mactan-Bantayan inaugural flight takes off

The maiden flight from Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to Bantayan island, Cebu made its inaugural flight Wednesday, 28 August.

It took off from MCIA exactly at 8:08 a.m. and arrived at 8:36 a.m. at Bantayan Island Airport.

What was once a six-hour trip by land from Cebu City, including a ferry ride, is now a 30-minute flight that provided convenience and seamless connectivity for travelers and visitors to Bantayan Island.

RP-C 9962, a 72-seater ATR twin-engine turboprop aircraft operated by King Aces Travel and Tours, was utilized in the inaugural flight.

“We will sustain this as we saw the prospect, a developmental prospect for Bantayan,” said Retired Major General Gilbert, the chairperson of Prime Aces Holdings Corp., the operator of the newly launched commercial flight to Bantayan.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia underscored the strategic importance of the commercial flight which is priced at P888 only.

“This advancement is crucial for our development as a leading tourist hotspot. By making travel faster and more efficient, we can attract more visitors and bolster our local economy. We are wholeheartedly behind this initiative as it aligns with our vision for growth and accessibility,” the governor stressed.

“We’ve intentionally set the fare at P888 to ensure that everyone, including those who work tirelessly to make a living, can benefit from this opportunity. It’s about making travel to Bantayan Island accessible to all,” she added.

The provincial government is pouring much resources for Bantayan Island’s infrastructure development which include the establishment of Bantayan Island Airport, which sits on a capitol property; as well as financing the new and corrective Santa Fe Port, which eyes to attract cruise ships.

Garcia was joined by Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) general manager Julius Neri Jr., DoT Assistant Secretary Judilyn Quiachon, Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinoza, Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi, Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, board members Kerrie Keane Shimura and Glenn Anthony Soco.

Bantayan is a premier beach and island adventure destination in northern Cebu. It has attracted influx of foreign and local tourists to Cebu and has been considered as Cebu’s top tourism drawer.