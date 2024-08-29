Lights out! Power outage halts PVL semis

Volleyball fans will have to wait a bit longer as the Premier Volleyball League has announced the postponement of the 2024 Reinforced Conference semifinals, originally scheduled for today, 29 August, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The delay is due to a power outage in the area.

The highly anticipated knockout Final Four matches, featuring unbeaten Akari facing No. 4 PLDT, and second-seed Cignal battling No. 3 Creamline, have been rescheduled to Saturday, 31 August, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Additionally, the 2024 Reinforced Conference Final will now be held on Monday, 2 September, at the SMART Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The PVL noted that the outage was caused by continuous downpours over the past few days. Severe weather has led to significant damage to several Meralco power posts supplying electricity to the PhilSports Arena, making the facility inoperable for the scheduled event.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be automatically refunded, with the refund amount credited back to the original payment method, whether it be a bank account, card, or e-wallet.

In a statement, the PVL apologized for any inconvenience caused by this change and expressed appreciation for the understanding and patience of all those affected.