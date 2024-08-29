Improving socio-economic status driving Filipino women to prefer having fewer kids — CPD

Filipino women are having lesser number of children, according to the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

In a media forum hosted by the Department of Health, Lolito Tacardon, Executive Director of CPD, attributed the decline to one's socio-economic status.

"They found out that based on the data ng National Demographic and Health Survey, ang (the) significant factor or driver of fertility decline is the improvement in socio-economic status," Tacardon said.

"So habang nag-i-improve yung kanyang education, yung kanyang socio-economic standing, bumababa yung kanyang fertility preference (So while their education improves, their socio-economic standing, their fertility preference decreases)," he added.

Tacardon also attributed the incidence to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Parang the uncertainty of the pandemic, yun yung nag-cause sa couples to delay pregnancy (It's like the uncertainty of the pandemic caused couples to delay pregnancy)," he noted.

Tacordon also pointed out that young women now are more interested in achieving life and career goals, as well as becoming "fur parents" instead.

"May mga interest silang nag-e-emerge (They have other interests that emerge) other than family-forming."

Also among the factors include changing patterns of marriage, increasing contraceptive use, declining desire for having children, and boosting child health and survival.

