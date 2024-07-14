Managing population: There’s still work to be done

World Population Day, celebrated on 11th July each year, draws global attention to population issues. Established by the United Nations in 1989, this observance highlights the importance of population-related concerns such as family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

For the Philippines, a country with a burgeoning population now estimated at 119 million, World Population Day holds significant relevance.

The Philippines’ population growth presents both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, a large, youthful population can be a boon for economic growth if adequately harnessed. Young people bring energy, innovation, and a potential labor force that can drive industries and services. However, this demographic dividend can only be realized if the country invests in education, health care, and job creation.