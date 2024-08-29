Healthcare alliance serves micro needs

Metro Pacific Health (MPH), the largest local group of private hospitals and healthcare facilities, entered a partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinancial services provider.

This strategic alliance marks MPH’s second network-wide collaboration, following the successful partnership with PLDT-Smart, and underscores its continuing commitment to becoming the preferred healthcare provider for corporate partners across the nation.

Through the Alagang MVP (Most Valuable Patient) program, MPH will deliver a comprehensive healthcare experience tailored specifically for Cebuana Lhuillier’s executives, employees, and their dependents. This collaboration ensures that they will have priority access to MPH’s extensive network of hospitals, including exclusive benefits such as Executive Check-Ups, Annual Physical Exams, Inpatient and Outpatient services, and Emergency Room care.

Shared commitment

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Cebuana Lhuillier, a company that shares our deep commitment to enhancing, uplifting, and elevating the lives of Filipinos. Through this partnership, we promise to provide exceptional care with our trademark empathy and understanding, ensuring that Cebuana Lhuillier employees receive the best healthcare services available, which they truly deserve” said Jessica “Isca” Abaya, MPH Group chief marketing officer.

The partnership was officially launched with a signing ceremony on 13 August at the Leadership Boardroom of MPH. Following the successful launch, Cebuana Lhuillier employees can now benefit from priority scheduling for swift and convenient appointment bookings, on-site assistance to enhance their experience at MPH facilities, and access to everyday affordable pricing along with special group discounts on key procedures.

MPH’s collaboration with Cebuana Lhuillier is part of its broader strategy to provide accessible and compassionate healthcare to corporate clients, ensuring that employees can easily access the care they need when they need it. The partnership will also leverage digital solutions, including online booking options and digital payment systems, to streamline the healthcare experience for Cebuana Lhuillier’s workforce.