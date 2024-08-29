‘From crop to cup’ seeks coffee perk

In a significant stride towards reviving Batangas’ rich coffee heritage, the Figaro Foundation, in collaboration with the local government and the Batangas Coffee Federation, hosted the “Figaro Coffee Tree Planting 2024: From Crop to Cup” event.

Held in Barangay Malabanan, Balete, Batangas, the event focused on promoting the cultivation of Liberica Coffee — commonly known as Barako — and supporting the local coffee farming community. This initiative aims to rejuvenate Barako Coffee, a native Liberica variety celebrated for its bold flavor and deep cultural roots in the region.

The tree planting initiative aimed to bolster the cultivation of Liberica coffees and extend support to Batangas coffee farmers. Over 100 participants took part, planting more than 1,000 Liberica seedlings donated by the Figaro Coffee Foundation to the Batangas Coffee Federation.

The Figaro Foundation has pledged to conduct biannual maintenance and cleaning of the areas where the coffee seedlings were planted, ensuring their growth and sustainability over the next two years.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including Ace Azarraga, FCG brand and partnership director; Wilson Maralit, mayor of Balete, Batangas; Arnold Malabataan, chairman of the Batangas Coffee Federation; Michael Roma, representative from the Department of Agriculture; Meliza Altamirano, principal of Emilia L. Malabanan Integrated School; Maria Nina Maralit, director of Batangas Organic and Natural Farming Agriculture Cooperative (BONFAC); Armando Maralit, barangay captain of Malabanan; as well as celebrities such as actress and singer Geneva Cruz, and Viva artists Zsara Llaxamana, Cristy Imperial, Sahara Bernales and Lea Bernales.