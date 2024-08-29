Bishop appeals to Quiboloy: 'Consider surrendering'

Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches Bishop Noel Pantoja appealed to Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) head Apollo Quiboloy to "consider surrendering" to authorities.

In a statement, Pantoja also urged "co-accused members of KOJC" to surrender, saying that "no one is above the law."

"Facing accusers and investigations peacefully is a fundamental principle of justice," Pantoja said.

The bishop also called on the Philippine National Police to exercise restraint and uphold human rights throughout the whole process.

"We also appeal to our government leaders to act as peacemakers and not leverage (the) issue for political gain," he said.

"The pursuit of justice should not be marred by the divisions of politics; instead, it should foster unity and healing within our communities," he added.

On Thursday, a total of 29 members of the KOJC are facing complaints after 60 police officers were hurt implementing the arrest warrants against Quiboloy inside the religious group's compound in Davao City.

Authorities have been trying to arrest Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound since 24 August.

Arrest warrants were issued by Davao and Pasig courts against the religious leaders and others for alleged violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act as well as qualified human trafficking.

A 2021 United States indictment accuses the 74-year-old preacher and his alleged accomplices of running a sex trafficking ring that coerced girls and young women to have sex with him under threats of "eternal damnation."

Quiboloy has repeatedly denied all the charges against him.