Quiboloy hiding in vast compound — Abalos

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos believes fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is hiding inside the extensive KoJC compound in Davao City.

“All indications are that Quiboloy is indeed in that area. The challenge is this is a 30-hectare compound with numerous buildings and many hidden passages,” Abalos said.

He said he requested the Philippine National Police (PNP) to allow media access to certain non-sensitive areas to help the public understand the complexity of the search.

“I asked the PNP if we could show the media some of the areas, we’ve searched to provide an insight into the challenging work the police are doing,” he said.

Abalos emphasized the importance of searching each room thoroughly.

“We can’t rule out the possibility he might be hiding in any of the rooms,” Abalos said. “There are even reports suggesting he may have gone underground or might be using tunnels or bunkers. This illustrates the difficulty the police face in the search.”

Abalos assured that the PNP is using all available resources to locate Quiboloy, both above ground and below. “We have many personnel and equipment engaged in this effort,” he said.

Abalos urged Quiboloy to surrender.

“To resolve this situation, come forward and face the court. Pastor Quiboloy, you’ve spoken about justice and read the Bible. It’s time to present your side of the story in court and let the Philippine legal system take its course,” he said.

Search to continue

On Saturday, 24 August, some 2,000 policemen were deployed to the KoJC compound to serve a warrant of arrest on Quiboloy and his associates on charges of sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Despite the recent temporary protection order (TPO) issued by Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 15, Abalos said the PNP will continue searching for Quiboloy.

He said the TPO granted by the Davao court is not the same as a temporary restraining order (TRO).

“This order, a TPO, this is not a TRO that we will be restrained by. It is not specified in the order that we need to stop the operation to capture Quiboloy. Meaning, the PNP’s arrest and search for Pastor Quiboloy will continue. That is important,” Abalos said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is seeking clarification about the TPO, as it explained the barricades the police had set up outside the compound.

“With reference to the barricades, to the barriers, the truth is these help protect lives, right? We will be clarifying this, especially this one. I think our lawyer here is [with] the office of the Solicitor General,” Abalos said.

PNP: TPO can’t stop us

PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said the court-issued TPO cannot prevent the serving of arrest warrants at the KoJC property.

Marbil said the PNP “acknowledges the TPO issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court” following a tense confrontation between KoJC members and police last weekend.

“We respect the judiciary’s role in upholding the rights of all parties involved. However, it is important to clarify that the TPO does not hinder the enforcement of the lawful arrest warrants issued against Pastor Quiboloy and four others,” Marbil said.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has affirmed that a TPO “does not obstruct the PNP’s duty to serve these warrants.”

“We will continue to perform our duty with the highest respect for legal procedures and human rights,” he stressed.

KoJC goes to court

The legal team of the KoJC filed a “Manifestation with Motion to Issue Show Cause Order Why Respondents Should Not be Held in Contempt” at the Davao City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

This action targets Abalos and the PNP.

The motion follows the continued presence of PNP personnel at the KoJC compound despite a TPO issued on Tuesday.

“We filed this motion to hold them in contempt and are now awaiting the judge’s decision,” said Israelito Torreon, KoJC’s legal counsel.

Torreon expressed frustration over the PNP’s delay in filing a motion for clarification regarding the court’s order, which required them to cease any actions threatening the petitioners’ rights and to remove all barricades hindering access to the compound.

“We decided to take action ourselves. While it might not be granted immediately, presenting evidence later could support our case,” Torreon added.

DoJ backs PNP actions

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said it supports the PNP in ensuring the lawful service of arrest warrants on Quiboloy and his associates.

The TPO recently issued by the Davao court instructed the PNP Region XI personnel to “immediately cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens the life, liberty, security, or property of the petitioners.”

Under the TPO, the police were directed to remove all barricades, barriers, or blockades that restricted KoJC members’ movements to and from the compound, potentially infringing upon their rights to freely practice their religion and other basic human rights.

The DoJ affirmed that the police operation was lawful and conducted under a legal order from a competent court.

Additionally, the DILG has filed a request for a change of venue.

While the TPO mandates free access to the compound, the barriers and barricades were not intended to obstruct the people’s basic needs but to enhance security for law enforcement, the DILG reiterated.

The DoJ said it respected the court’s decision but it considered the TPO to be moot, as the issues it addressed had been resolved.