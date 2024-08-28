ZACHARY DROPS DEBUT ALBUM ‘LUVIN U’

Filipina-Canadian singer-songwriter Zachary goes through the highs and lows of romance in her debut album “luvin u” with eight tracks she penned herself.
The album ranges from R&B, pop and acoustic, highlighting the different stages of love with songs like “luvin u,” “Pangako,” “huling sayaw” and “Paalam.”
Its key track “toxic” sheds light on how people tend to engage in a toxic relationship despite the negativity and pain it brings.
“It’s about when holding on feels safer than letting go. This song is dedicated to those red flags,” the Star Music artist shared in a TikTok post.
In 2022, Zachary dropped her first single “dahan dahan,” a groovy R&B track that shows her sultry side. She continued to release several singles such as “RBND” and “Bakit?” with the former earning 220,000 streams on Spotify.
As an artist, she was influenced by her musically inclined parents to pour her heart and emotions through songwriting and performing. With her sultry voice and relatable storytelling, she is one of the promising OPM artists to watch out for.