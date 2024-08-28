ZACHARY DROPS DEBUT ALBUM ‘LUVIN U’

Filipina-Canadian singer-songwriter Zachary goes through the highs and lows of romance in her debut album “luvin u” with eight tracks she penned herself.

The album ranges from R&B, pop and acoustic, highlighting the different stages of love with songs like “luvin u,” “Pangako,” “huling sayaw” and “Paalam.”

Its key track “toxic” sheds light on how people tend to engage in a toxic relationship despite the negativity and pain it brings.