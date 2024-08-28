THE STAGE IS SET: Akari, PLDT Creamline, Cignal vie for final spots

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Akari

6 p.m. — Creamline vs Cignal

The Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference is set for a thrilling conclusion as the top four teams — unbeaten No. 1 Akari, fourth seed PLDT, No. 2 Cignal, and third-ranked Creamline — gear up for a semifinal showdown on Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Volleyball fans are guaranteed nothing short of heart-pounding action starting at 4 p.m. when heavy contender Akari takes on PLDT and 6 p.m. when crowd darling Creamline battles Cignal.

What makes these semifinal duels even more intriguing is that the teams have not faced each other during the eliminations, erasing any psychological edge one might have over the other.

With everything on the line, the teams have returned to intense training sessions after dispatching their respective quarterfinal opponents, fully aware that these key matches could define their entire campaign in this mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Akari and Cignal had the luxury of time to rest and prepare after eliminating Farm Fresh and Capital1 last weekend. In contrast, Creamline and PLDT are still recovering from their grueling quarterfinal victories over Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz, respectively, last Tuesday.

“There will always be a lot of pressure because it’s an all-or-nothing game,” said Akari’s star import Oly Okaro, who led the Chargers’ four-set win over the Foxies, their ninth straight.

“Our record doesn’t mean anything because if we lose this game, that’s it. We just want to focus on what we need to do.”

Okaro, along with her teammates Grethcel Soltones, Ivy Lacsina, Camille Victoria, Ced Domingo, Ezra Madrigal and setter Kamille Cal, has elevated their game to the next level. As they continue to improve, the pressure also mounts.

“We hope to handle the pressure that keeps building,” said Lacsina in Filipino, emphasizing the importance of teamwork.

“In our team, when we’re under pressure, someone always steps up to remind us that we can do it.”

Soltones, for her part, stressed the need for a strong start to avoid the late-game scrambling that has plagued their previous matches.

“When we’re trailing, there’s a tendency for the team to wait for someone to take over. We need someone to step up right from the first set,” she said.

On the other side, PLDT’s coach Rald Ricafort believes that their success will come down to mental toughness and sheer desire.

“We’re happy to reach the semis, but we only had one day to prepare. We have to be mentally ready,” Ricafort said.

“It’s all about focus, patience, extra effort and the desire to win.”

PLDT’s import, Elena Samoilenko, is prepared for a spiking duel with Okaro and understands the importance of maintaining focus throughout the match.

The battle between Creamline and Cignal also promises to be a classic encounter.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses has kept his team in contention for the title despite the absence of key players like Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez.

“Every point needs to be worked hard and fought for,” Meneses said.

“Our target is redemption after finishing third in the last import-laced conference in 2022. We’re taking it step by step.”

Bernadeth Pons, who has stepped up in the absence of their star players, maintained a winning mindset.

“We’re happy to survive this do-or-die game against the Angels. It wasn’t easy to get to the semis,” she said. “For us, it’s a do-or-do situation, so we’re not going to die.”

Pons also had a message for her former coach and now Cignal mentor, Shaq delos Santos.

“I know that coach knows how I play, but I have more tricks up my sleeve now,” said Pons, adding that her former coach remains a motivation for her to perform even better.

Staunton, meanwhile, vowed to extend her stay with the team and is just two wins away from achieving a championship in her first overseas stint.

“I’m very excited. I didn’t want to be done with this team,” she said after leading the team to their recent win.

“I’m just excited and lucky to be with this champion team.”

But Cignal is equally determined to end Creamline’s bid for a ninth league championship.

Delos Santos acknowledged the significant impact of the imports, not just in elevating the level of play in the league but also in inspiring and improving the local players’ games.