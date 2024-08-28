SC secure amid reported hacking

Amid reports of a hacking incident involving 13,000 records from the Supreme Court (SC), all court processes including the bar examinations remain secure, according to SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting.

Responding to questions from reporters, Ting said, “We learned of the social media post about the alleged data breach, and our MISO is currently validating it. We will make a public statement soon.”

She added, “Rest assured, the Court has invested in cybersecurity for its data and will continue to do so as we digitalize our processes."

Atty. Ting said a formal statement would be issued shortly.

Big breach

Reports indicate that the Supreme Court has been the target of a significant data breach, compromising sensitive information from over 13,000 court records. The leaked data, including names, case details, and payment information, is believed to have been uploaded online.

The breach was disclosed on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Deep Web Konek, a group that monitors Dark Web activities in the Philippines and describes itself as cybersecurity enthusiasts. A hacker group known as “Grep” has claimed responsibility for the breach.

According to Kukublan Philippines, the media arm of Deep Web Konek, the breach has exposed 13,564 records. These records cover a wide range of legal proceedings and applications, including:

Assessment Numbers : Unique identifiers tied to legal cases and applications.

Full Names : Personal details of individuals involved in legal matters.

Case Categories and Types : Information related to the nature of the cases.

Payment Statuses : Indicating whether fees associated with the cases have been paid.

Dates Filed and Paid: Key dates related to the processing of legal cases.

The compromised data includes several categories:

Applications: Posting of Private Bonds or Custodia Legis

Clearance and Certification Fees Court Cases: Special Civil Actions, including Forcible Entry/Unlawful Detainer

Small Claims Cases

Criminal Actions with Mediation Fees Other Services: Matters of Violation of Rules and Contempt Proceedings

Kukublan emphasized the severity of the breach, stating that it provides a detailed glimpse into various legal proceedings, from case specifics to payment statuses.

“This breach represents not only a violation of privacy but also introduces potential risks for individuals involved in the exposed cases,” Kukublan said.