PNP chief: TPO won’t stop hunt for Quiboloy

Philippine National Police chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil on Wednesday maintained that a court’s issuance of a temporary protection order (TPO) amid the police operation in one of the properties of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, cannot stop the law enforcement of arrest warrants.

Marbil stressed the PNP acknowledges the TPO issued by Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 following an intense confrontation between KOJC members and cops that occurred during a police operation at the KOJC compound in Davao City.

“We respect the judiciary's role in upholding the rights of all parties involved. However, it is important to clarify that the TPO does not hinder the enforcement of the lawful arrest warrants issued against KOJC leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others,” Marbil said.

He noted that the Supreme Court even affirmed that TPO “does not obstruct the PNP's duty to serve these warrants.”

“We will continue to do so with the highest respect for legal procedures and human rights,” he stressed.

“The actions taken by the PNP, including the establishment of security measures around the KOJC compound, are solely in line with our responsibility to execute these court orders,” he added.

Marbil said the police operations “are not intended to infringe upon the rights or freedoms of KOJC members but are necessary for the proper and lawful execution of justice.”

He emphasized that the PNP is steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rule of law and integrity of the justice system.

“We assure the public that our operations are guided by these principles, and we will continue to act in the interest of justice, always mindful of our duty to protect and serve,” he said.

