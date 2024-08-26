House leaders ask the Dutertes to stop interfering with police ops against Quiboloy

Leaders at the House of Representatives called on the Dutertes on Monday to stop interfering with the operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), which is on the hunt for Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy, a prominent close ally of the family.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. lamented that former president Rodrigo Duterte's remarks against the PNP not only undermine the integrity of the justice system of the country but could set a "dangerous precedent where the rule of law is overshadowed by political rhetoric."

"Former President Duterte, as a former chief executive, you understand better than anyone the importance of law enforcement in upholding justice. Our police officers were enforcing a legitimate court order, and they should be allowed to do their job without undue interference," Gonzales said.

He added, "The PNP acted in accordance with a lawful court directive. To suggest otherwise is not only misleading but also harmful to our democratic institutions. We cannot afford to erode the public's trust in our legal processes."

Duterte, on late Saturday, blasted the PNP, which he claimed "forced their way" into the KoJC compound in Davao City to serve an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and his cohorts, who are facing child and sexual abuse and human trafficking cases in courts in Davao City and Pasig City.

The search operation, which was spearheaded by around 2,000 PNP personnel, later escalated into a confrontation, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old male KoJC member from a heart attack.

The fugitive pastor, however, was never found.

Duterte strongly criticized the PNP's actions and expressed sympathy for the KoJC members, claiming they were victims of "political harassment, persecution, violence, and abuse of authority."

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, also called the authorities' displayed actions a "gross abuse of police power" and said that the "use of force" against KoJC devotees is "not acceptable."

A day after the violent confrontation between the PNP and KoJC members, authorities rescued a male and a female who were allegedly victims of human trafficking at the KoJC compound.

The victims' relatives reportedly sought help from the police, alleging that the two wanted to leave the KoJC compound but were being prohibited from doing so.

Deputy Majority Leader Margaritta Nograles said the incident is "alarming" and underscores the need for a thorough investigation into the operations within the KoJC compound.

"I urge the authorities to leave no stone unturned in this investigation and to ensure that justice is served swiftly and fairly," said Nograles, a lawyer. "Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights, and those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Davao Oriental Rep. Cheeno Miguel Almario backed Nograles’ call.

"We are alarmed at the fact then when a valid warrant of arrest for Apollo Quiboloy was enforced at the KoJC compound, they found alleged victims of human trafficking. This is a clear-cut sign that there is irrefutable basis for the accusations being brought forth against him," Almario pointed out.

Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre lamented that former president Duterte's attempts to defend Quiboloy only serve to cloud the issue and that he must refrain from politicizing the acts of law enforcement.

"The law must apply to everyone equally, and any attempt to shield someone from justice sets a dangerous example," Acidre averred.

"By questioning the PNP's actions in this case, you are risking the politicization of our police force, which could lead to a breakdown in the rule of law," he added.

For her part, Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin prodded the VP to show sympathy and fight for the justice of the victims of Quiboloy rather than publicly siding with the "predator."

"It is essential that our leaders prioritize the welfare of the most vulnerable among us, not the defense of those with power and influence who have been accused of heinous crimes," she stated.

"As a mother, a woman, and a public servant, I cannot remain silent in the face of Vice President Sara Duterte's recent statement concerning the [KoJC] and the ongoing legal actions against its leaders," Garin said.

In addition, she emphasized the gravity of the charges against Quiboloy and other KoJC leaders, noting that these are not mere allegations but are supported by substantial evidence, leading to international arrest warrants.

"These are not trivial matters to be dismissed or overshadowed by political spin. The real issue here is justice for the victims—innocent individuals whose lives have been irrevocably harmed," Garin remarked.

Leaders of the Marcos-led Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas—a political party composed of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, the Nationalist People's Coalition, the Nacionalista Party, and the National Unity Party—also expressed full support to the PNP's efforts to put Quiboloy behind bars.